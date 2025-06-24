A husband and wife earned people's admiration after they celebrated a big achievement together

The couple proudly showed off that they were both go-getters when it came to their academic goals

Online users shared their thoughts on the high-achieving lovebirds who celebrated their special day together

One woman was proud of her achievements with her husband. The lady posted videos of a special day that she had with her doting husband.

A husband and wife showed people they are both high-achieving graduates in a TikTok video. Image: @tsonga_mammie

Source: TikTok

The video of the couple's special moment the received more than 80,000 likes. There were more than 500 comments from people who were excited about the couple.

Woman shows off graduation day with husband

In a TikTok video a woman, @tsonga_mammie, celebrated that she was graduating as a chemical engineer, making her victory even sweeter she revealed she was married to an actuarial scientist. In a sweet video, the two were posing together in their graduation regalia.

SA loves power couples

In another Briefly News story a married couple showed people that they earned their degrees together at Wits university. Their graduation day left many swooning as they reflected on how graduating side by side was a testament of their love teamwork and perseverance. The lovebirds said walking the graduation stage together was a dream come true. Online users were touched by their hardwork to earn degrees.

South Africans are often inspired by couples that achieve big together. Image: Kingfisher Productions

Source: Getty Images

Another married pair was labelled a power couple after building a home together. Peeps were impressed that the lovebirds managed to build a luxury mansion without anyone's input. The pair shut out the rest of the world to focus and make their dream a reality.

SA applauds husband and wife graduates

Many people thought the couple was inspiring and others shared their own professions and their partners. Netizens were touched by the husband and wife's achievements. Read the comments and watch the couple's graduation day below:

Nkosibuya Cleaning Services said:

"Combined household income=Boma R700 trillion 😭🔥"

Farm Boss Lady wrote:

"We are both farmers 😅 after our professions failed us🤔"

Jane Mmileng commented:

"The pain of being married to an educated man who is street wise I can't lie🥺🥺ngishate wrong."

itsteenottea24 added:

"Ahhh❤️🥹 Yessss! We love to see it! A young ,black, smart and beautiful couple!❤️"

tsireletso applauded:

"May this life ATTACK me."

Olerato shared:

"I'm an attorney who is married to a taxi owner 🥰"

B'sobentombi Mkhabenja added:

"I'm a security and she's cleaner at Spar but together with God we have everything."

4 Briefly News stories about graduating couples

In a similar story a South African couple graduated on the same day and people were delighted to see their young family elevate.

Another young couple celebrated graduating together and the beaming wife penned a sweet message for her husband on the special day.

South Africans were impressed by a couple from Johannesburg that graduated with distinctions in a video.

A gent decided to make his girlfriend graduation day even most special by asking a big question on her day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News