A Johannesburg husband and wife have graduated from the University of South Africa together

The couple both received their diplomas with distinctions and collected their certificates one after each other

The husband and wife have inspired others to work towards their goals, and Mzansi applauded them for their massive accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Johannesburg couple graduates together on the same day. Images: @tuduetsogladnessmmokwa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg married couple are trending on TikTok because they graduated together. The husband and wife recently achieved the remarkable feature of graduating from the University of South Africa (UNISA) together.

Family celebrate couple graduating together

The video was shared by TikTok user @tuduetsogladnessmmokwa, the man's sister. Their success story has captured the hearts of many, and they are now being hailed as "couple goals".

The duo's perseverance and dedication paid off when they received their graduation certificates side by side. Both of them got distinction passes. It was a moment of pride and joy for the couple, who were ecstatic to have accomplished this milestone together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi congratulated the couple who graduated together.

This couple's story has inspired many young couples who dream of pursuing their goals together.

Here are the comments:

@PrudenceFifi said:

"When you can't relate because you married a thug."

@Norma commented:

"The kind of Thabo and Nandipha inspiration we need"

@Bash said:

"I only heard distinction, wife, distinction, husband."

@MadamVuvu commented:

"They are the best for me. They didn't waste any1's time with unnecessary performance. May they be blessed,"

@Londy said:

"The wife understood that hubby also needs a picture of his own before they have one of them together."

@janemalatji166 commented:

"Every day on this app, I cry because of people I don't know. This is beautiful congratulations."

Bloem mum and daughter drive Range Rover Evoque to University of Free State graduation, pair graduates together

In other graduate stories, Briefly News reported about a mother and her daughter who graduated together.

The pair celebrated graduating from the University of Free State together. The mother drove her daughter in style to the graduation ceremony with the mum's Range Rover number plates personalised to say, "Graduates".

Netizens gushed over the relationship between the duo and said they were goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News