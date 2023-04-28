The best way to get your family to stop asking about your love life is to marry a doctor or an engineer

When one doctor decided to marry her engineer husband, they gave their wedding guests the most fantastic present

With a small but hilarious skit on their big day, this couple had netizens everywhere singing their praises

Do people still think about your wedding? No? That's because you didn't listen to your parents when they told you to marry an engineer or a doctor. These newlyweds did, and they put on a fantastic performance to flaunt their successful careers.

That's right; it wasn't enough that this doctor and engineer pair would be the topic of endless gushing from their elders'. They had to add Aromat to the situation by giving their guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Video of newlywed's hilarious performance has 2.7 million people clapping

The wedding of this couple will be the stuff of legend for decades. It was the union of two successful people, and they pulled out all the stops to make their big day unforgettable.

The pair's hilarious humor was showcased in a brief clip on TikTok. It's plain to see that they were meant to be together.

Watch the video here:

TikTok video of a talented couple leaves the internet in stitches

The video received widespread praise from internet users, who also expressed hope for the couple's future happiness together.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@arabamarga0 loved the display:

"Marriage turned career day.

fay0227 brought the jokes:

"I am not entertaining anyone on my wedding day after giving them free food."

@judymilambo loved the talent:

"Marriage Got Talent."

@girlwithjesus_ felt the pressure for her wedding:

"The pressure is getting worser!"

