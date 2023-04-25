A video of a beautiful bride in a stunning green wedding dress has left many social media users impressed

The video sees the lady posing in a bejewelled dress by Veekee James, with a green cathedral veil

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share thoughts on the look

If there is something brides of today are doing right, they make bold fashion choices to ensure their personality reflects in their bridal dress choice.

One gorgeous bride, @ib.flora, has left internet users buzzing following a video of her wedding look.

Photos of the bride in green. Credit: @cyrilekiyefilm

Source: UGC

Celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, had the stunning bride looking radiant and unique in a two-toned green wedding dress.

The beautifully bejewelled dress featured silver embellishment and poured out into a deeper shade of green around the flounce.

The bride paired the look with a deep green cathedral veil and a huge bouquet.

Check out the look below:

Fashion lovers react to video of bride in green wedding dress

@dumsyglowtouch:

"So beautiful."

@efe_esq:

"You must really love Nigeria!"

@hollysignatures:

"It's a 10 over 10 of gorgeousness!!!"

@nanaamonroe:

"This is beautiful."

@lavender_ushers:

"Flawless."

@cupidproposals.ng:

"It is gorgeous!"

@qweenyinks:

"This dress is pure fire! Veekee James always delivers."

