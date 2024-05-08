A woman took the internet by surprise when she shared a video of herself showing the weight she lost in five months

The woman, who revealed that her extra weight came from pregnancy, said she was amazed by how far she had come

Social media users filled the woman's comments section with questions about her dramatic transformation

A woman wowed the internet when she showed off her weight loss. Images: @styleangelfit/Instagram, Tim Robberts/Getty Images

A young woman inspired many by sharing pictures of her five-month weight loss transformation.

Going by @styleangel on TikTok, the woman (also known as Angel) posted a video showing her body five months earlier, not specifying the weight. The video then cuts to the woman's current weight, where she looks slimmer.

In her caption, Angel wrote of her transformation:

"This is officially my five-month weight loss update, friends! I'm so amazed at how far I’ve come. I always thought I would be one of those people who bounced back after pregnancy. Boy, was I wrong."

Watch Angel's video below:

Woman amazes netizens with 5-month weight loss

People in Angel's comment section were in awe and curious about how she quickly lost a significant amount of weight.

Wondering about the exact amount of kilograms lost and sharing their own goal, @user287497373853589542 asked:

"How many kilograms have you lost since five months ago? I need to lose 20 kilograms by mid-August."

Seeing the question, Angel replied:

"Last time I checked, it was 23 kilograms, but I will check soon."

Inspired, @sophieerhard wrote:

"Congrats, Queen! Such an inspiration."

Commenting on Angel's skin, @oh_so_lucky posed the question:

"Did the glow come with the weight loss, or were there products you used? You look amazing by the way. Congratulations."

Angel told the TikTokker:

"I wasn’t using anything special because of pregnancy. I've got hyperpigmentation everywhere, and afterwards, my skin went back."

Sharing their weight loss journey with a similar approach, @capricanunot wrote:

"Just did a month of counting calories, so hard being patient!"

Woman shows off her inspiring weight loss journey

Briefly News previously reported about a young woman who posted a TikTok video showing her impressive weight loss transformation.

The lady, who uses the handle @simplyjann on the app, flexed her new body on the video platform, looking fit and healthy. In her TikTok caption, @simplyjann revealed that intermittent fasting was a "lifesaver."

