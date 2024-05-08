A mother's video of her dropping off her young daughter at day care went viral, leaving TikTokkers with a case of baby fever

Before exiting the car, the mother first has a conversation with her daughter about how she should conduct herself at school

The 27-year-old mother, who is also a parent to two more kids, shared that she loved the moments of dropping off her daughter

A mother who dropped off her daughter at day care left the internet in awe. Images: @nikitas_elegance_online

A mother and her daughter had many South Africans filled with bliss when she dropped off her baby girl at day care.

Before leaving the car and starting their day, the woman, who uses the TikTok handle @nikitas_elegance_online, and her daughter first have a conversation while sitting in front.

The 27-year-old mom-of-three tells her youngest child:

"Wanga, you need to behave, ne? You must say, 'Good morning, teacher,' okay?"

Towards the end of their conversation, the mother greets her daughter goodbye, telling her she will see her again after school.

While it may be a bittersweet moment for parents to drop off their kids at school, the mother captioned her post:

"I love these moments, dropping off my daughter at the day care every morning."

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Social media users gush over mother-daughter duo

Members of the online community could not help but comment on how adorable the little girl was.

Captured by the cuteness, @dc.madi81 shared:

"Those eyes, I wouldn't be able to let go. I'll resign and stay home with her."

Praising the mom, @khomotsoshaba commented:

"You're raising an independent girl. It's such a cute but sad moment. You're doing a great job, Mommy."

Getting a case of baby fever, @reedow134 said:

"I think my son needs a sister now."

Emotional, @ms_mdluli wrote:

"I’m crying. This is me in the next few years."

