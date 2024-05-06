The roles reversed for one family when a daughter shared a video of herself taking her mother to school

The daughter stated that her mother had her when she was young, and it was now the mother's turn to fulfil her dreams

Thousands from the online community took to the daughter's comment section to express how the video tugged at their heartstrings

In a heartwarming video posted on TikTok, a daughter shared a short clip of herself dropping off her mother at nursing school.

The daughter, who goes by the handle @jemilyporto on TikTok, stated that her mother had her when she was young. Now that the daughter is all grown up, the mother is fulfilling her dreams of becoming a professional in the medical field.

In her caption, the daughter stated that she was proud of her mother attending nursing school and asked the online community to leave the budding nurse with a few words of encouragement.

Netizens uplifted by sweet mother-daughter video

The video garnered the attention of millions, with some sharing that it pulled on their heartstrings.

@onamoments told a similar story to that of @jemilyporto:

"My mom had me at 19. She put me through nursing school then went to nursing school herself. So special."

Sending positivity to the mother, @_allaboutherrr wrote:

"Shout-outs to your mom for being the person her younger self saw. Some mothers that had kids young stop thinking about the future and just think of the enjoyment they missed out on."

@laluneetlesetoile also showed the dedicated mom some love:

"Kudos to Mom! Some people are meant to be nurses because of their caring heart and selfless attitude. She is one of them."

An emotional @chrissy_lilith.tx shared:

"Oh, you made me cry. I’m in nursing school right now while two of my five kids are in college."

Seeing all the love, the mother, using the handle @keniaq_5, wrote in the comment section:

"Omg, I’ve been crying reading all of these wonderful messages. Thank you all for the lovely words of encouragement. To all my mommies out there, it is never too late, we got this."

