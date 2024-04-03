A young woman took to social media to share a post which showcased her mother's love and generosity

The TikTok post included several images showing how the woman's mother bought her things like iPads, Crocs and fast food

The post resonated with viewers, with some expressing admiration for their bond and others longing for a similar relationship with their own mothers

A woman shared a post about how her mother fulfils all her heart's desires. Image: @its.leserrdii_m

Source: TikTok

A young woman had many TikTok viewers feeling emotional after sharing a post about how her mother spoils her with love and generous gestures.

Woman shows how her mom spoils her

So much joy comes from knowing a loving mother's unwavering support is a constant presence in your life.

The post shared by @its.leserrdii_m features various images of the different things her mother lets her do and buys for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The grateful daughter shared that her mother gives her money to spend, lets her order food any time of day, and buys her her favourite smoothie, candy and Purity.

@its.leserrdii_m also showed off how her mother takes her out on dates and has bought Barbie Crocs and several Apple devices, including an iPad that she never asked for.

"Forver grateful. I love you so much mommy," @its.leserrdii_m said in her caption.

Click here to view the TikTok post.

Mother-daughter bond warms SA's hearts

Netizens were touched by @its.leserrdii_m's post and shared how they admired the relationship she shares with her mother.

Others who weren't as fortunate to have strong mother-daughter bonds expressed how they longed to have what @its.leserrdii_m has with her mom.

Mandisa Ngeka Dlamini replied:

"Ngifisa ukuba umama onje for my kids."

leratolwenkosi said:

"Cela utshele umamakho angithathe angivilaphi ."

RotendaNaho wrote:

"I'll be this mom to my daughter️."

Gugu Karen Mthethwa commented:

"Cries in my mom is no more."

letstalkGod✝️ responded:

"That’s my mom also even though she doesn’t have much my mom tries and that’s why I don’t depend on no man."

typical.jeanette said:

"I love mom's skin. It's Majestic ❤️."

Mandiii❤️ responded:

"I wish I had that relationship with my mother ."

JacqUeline commented:

"Those with toxic mothers and emotionally absent mothers let's gather here and cry. It's time we let go. We need to heal seriously."

Single mum takes daughter on trips around the world

In another story, Briefly News reported that a single mother is not mincing her words when it comes to the father of her daughter.

user @asia_lechang shared a video on her page of her and her daughter travelling the world together despite getting no support from the kid's father.

The duo visited incredible places, including Canada, Dubai and the United Kingdom. The video is filled with joy, laughter, and the beautiful moments together.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News