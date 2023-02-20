A viral TikTok video showed how one loving mum spoiled her beloved daughter for her birthday

The kid in the video was delighted to have a day all about her as she got all the gifts she could have wanted

The TikTok went viral as people reacted to seeing the adorable little girl take part in a viral trend

A mum made her daughter pick her birthday gifts without looking on TikTok. The little kid got many gifts, including food, toys, clothing and Nike Air Force sneakers.

One Capetonian mother on TikTok spoiled her daughter for her birthday by letting her choose gifts without seeing the options. Image: TikTok/missss_maritz_.

The little girl in the video warmed hearts as she spent her day at Zevenwacht Mall in central Cape Winelands. Many netizens complimented the mom's efforts to make her daughter's day special.

Woman's daughter goes TikTok viral after lit birthday

One woman on TikTok showed people how much she loves her daughter by participating in a trending challenge to give her daughter gifts. The trend involves offering someone gifts by making them choose between two options without looking.

This little girl had luck on her side as she kept choosing the better options each time. The mum gave her child great choices, such as a scooter or a bicycle, ice cream or slushy and more. The video had people in awe as the kid chose Nike Air Force sneakers over sliders without knowing.

Watch the video below:

South Africans moved by TikTok of mother and daughter

Mzansi loves to see precious family moments. The video had many people feeling emotional. People remarked on how special it was to see the mum and daughter enjoy the day together.

Maker commented:

"So beautiful, hope I can do this or make and keep my daughters happy like your pretty daughter."

brandonarmstrong465 commented:

"Blessed."

Niezaam Abrahams commented:

"Love this."

Julica Mitchell commented:

"Not me crossing my fingers for her to choose the Air Force. Happy Birthday Sky, truly blessed."

Yasmine Davids commented:

"You're an amazing mom."

kelsey kalan commented:

"Not this video actually making me cry. I hope I can give my child something like this one day. You can just tell how grateful she is. Beautiful."

Teá Williams commented:

"How does she only pick the best things."

