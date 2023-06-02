A woman posted a video of her kids having fun at Blueberry Square, and it got people curious about the Joburg venue

The mother referred to the place as "Konka for kids" and recommended the place to parents with young children

The TikTok footage showing the kids having fun in the play areas went viral, and peeps asked for more details in the comments

A video of kids having fun at Blueberry Square piqued people's interest. Image: @tsheno0

Source: TikTok

One woman showed her kids having the best time at a place she jokingly dubbed as Konka for little children

She shared the plug on her TikTok page @tsheno0 and urged parents to take their kids there. The video shows children packed at Blueberry Square and having fun with movie and TV characters like Bumblebee and Peppa Pig.

Joburg parents rave about Blueberry Square in Roodepoort

Mzansi people rushed the woman's comments to enquire about the Joburg venue that looked like kids' heaven. Some parents who have visited the place gave the establishment rave reviews and said every child deserved to experience the fun on offer.

Video of children having fun with their favourite cartoon characters goes viral

The video got insane views on the video-sharing app, and eager parents said they'll be flocking to Blueberry Square with their little ones.

Watch the video below:

Parents on TikTok plan on taking their kids to Blueberry Square

@sandraboitumelo said:

"I say every child deserves to experience this once in their lifetime."

@ladytonticktock shared:

"I am glad my kids experienced this, amazing place to be."

@thapi270 commented:

"It’s you naming and knowing all those popaiz."

@callhertiakieshole asked:

"Do they have entrance fees?"

@nonobabez0 wrote:

"Mkhaba wa Winnie the Pooh is not make sure."

@tshililomonyai mentioned:

"The food is amazing too."

@user60thanang stated:

"Thanks for plugging us."

@thulimzamotladi said:

"I can't wait to take my kids."

