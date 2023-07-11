A young woman who found her brother became a viral hit on TikTok when their meeting touched many hearts online

The lady was able to find her twin brother, who she was separated from for years, and they got emotional in their first video together

Many people thought it was heartwarming to see the reunion, and they also got a recent update after many expressed concern about the brother's living conditions

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman and her brother were TikTok in a videoafter meeting each other. The lady shared their touching story about how they grew up without each other.

A TikTok video of twins who recently reunited in South Africa for the first time made viewers happy to see they were bonding. Image: @patriciaboity

Source: TikTok

The latest video of the siblings finally together got over 300,000 likes. Many people flooded the comments gushing over their twin Bond.

Twins amassed millions of views on TikTok after reuniting

Briefly News reported that @patriciaboity announced that she had a long lost twin. Many people could tell that the TikTok creator's sibling needed help.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a new video online, the TikTokker showed that she went shopping with her brother. A clip shows them together, with him rocking his new outfit.

South Africans touched by siblings' story

People like to see families together. Many people commented that they hope she continues taking care of her twin.

tacy said:

"Guy is good looking frfr...im glad y'all reunited."

Mozenzelane Susanna Anadleta added:

"This so cute."

mama wrote:

"Nobody is even talking of how rapid he changed ,the face ,body texture ans complexion true love always changes absolutely everything in no time."

SimphiweMaKaOwethu admitted:

"I was chopping onions watching the previous video."

user38667416602792 beged:

"Please do a video on how we can help him out ouh man i love this boy."

Patriciaboity the creator:

"Rehab please."

Video of man seeing fam after being adopted makes netizens melt with emotions

Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming TikTok video of an adopted man meeting his biological family has gone viral, with netizens catching fuzzy feelings.

@mariahandpetey posted the video, and it shows him meeting various members of his family from both of his parent's sides.

There was also a heartwarming moment where he met his paternal granddad and grandmother and maternal grandmother, grandfather and the rest of his biological sisters, as well as his nephews and niece.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News