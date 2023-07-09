A woman wanted to keep the cold away during winter, so she turned to Takealot and did some online shopping

The online shopping vendor provided her with what looked like a solution for the winter season in South Africa

Online users were in tears after seeing what happened to the Takealot customer, and one admitted they had just purchased the same appliance

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One woman thought she solved her problems after buying her fan heater. The TikTok content creator was ready to stay warm next to it, but her enthusiasm did not last long.

A TikTok video shows that a new heater purchased on Takealot burst into flames. Images: @buhlegozz

Source: TikTok

Many people who watched the video of the Takalot buy were amused, and it got over 5,000 likes. There were many comments from people who could not help but crack jokes about bad shopping experiences.

Brand new fan heater disappoints woman in TikTok video

A woman @buhlegqozz regretted her Takealot purchase of a fan heater. The appliance burst into flames while she was using it. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok video of faulty heater has viewers making hilarious commentary

Many people love to see what others think after buying things online. Netizens thought it was hilarious to see that the woman paid for cutting costs on the heater. One person commented to express regret that they were waiting for delivery of the same product.

Ntsakiso was upset:

"Yhoo my delivery is tomorrow."

soyeah wrote:

"The fire that other people are seeking in their relationship."

Ghost Gumede said:

"Shuuu you should buy it from shoprite , I bought mine for 200 and I've had it for 3 months , I use it alloooot . and uts working perfectly fine."

Teá Williams joked:

"Atleast its giving off heat."

Alwande_z added:

"My darling, is it safe?!"

"She's so smart": Girl's quick thinking prevents fire hazard and amazes SA

Brieflyy News previously reported that a child's parent was thankful that the little one was around. The child did the most to save her family home from a possible fire.

The video of the child spotting the fire hazard had over 7 000 likes. Peeps thought the daughter deserved a big reward for acting decisively.

A TikTok video by @peggynosipho5 showed the moment her child was a hero. The bright child pulled a heater away when she noticed that it was about set their furniture ablaze.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News