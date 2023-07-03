One lady had enough of living in a humid home where her belongings got wet all the time because of the moisture

The lady took matters into her own hands and purchased a gadget worth thousands of rands to solve the problem

Many people said they were struggling with the same issue in their own homes and wanted to know more

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman creates content showcasing her latest purchases. The lady was fed up with living in a wet house due to the humidity.

A TikTok video shows a woman spending over R4k to deal with a wet humid home. Image: @preciousthandeka21

Source: TikTok

Online users found the video helpful, and she received over 3,000 likes. People left comments asking whether the gadget works to prevent moisture in the home.

TikTok video newly purchased dehumidifier from Takealot has people curious

Peeps have been struggling with mould growth in their homes. A woman on TikTok, @preciousthandeka21, shares her experience purchasing a R4 799 dehumidifier for her house, which effectively solved the moulding problem. She captioned the TikTok clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Listen, its been two days of using well day and night,and the humidity level has gone from 82 to 65 , waking up to dry floors and walls…which means our furniture remains dry, leaving no room for the mould to grow, yessss I am hyper."

Humidifier in TikTook video lease South Africans in humid houses willing to try it

People enjoy learning life hacks from others. This lady found a recurring problem, especially for those residing in Cape Town. Read people's opinions below:

Roxanne Naidoo asked:

"How much electricity does this take?"

Thandeka, the creator answered:

"I measured this last night and from 10pm till 3 am morning only 2 units were used, and that’s with other electronics in the house"

ntombfuthicelenan0 wrote:

"Very much needed, My walls are dripping as we speak."

aCko commented:

"I need this for my bathroom, my window forever open but woah."

MissQiqi advised:

"You can buy dehumidifiers at clicks and disc Dischem they are about R60 its disposable can google it and it works."

Thato Moerane added:

"Open your windows every morning also."

"So nasty": Lady shows R6k Cpt apartment in suburbs with gross moisture issue

Briefly News previously reported that a woman found a place to stay in Cape Town that is within her budget. Using TikTok, the lady showed people some challenges she has with the apartment.

The TikTok got thousands of likes as her apartment problem turned out to be a common experience with viewers. Many flooded the comments with their mouldy apartment remedies.

A tenant in Cape Town Southern Suburbs @bongiisalwayshome posted her apartment that costs R 6 300 per month. She showed that her walls are constantly damp and that mould is growing on her walls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News