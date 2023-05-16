A TikTok user was excited after ordering the most comfortable-looking couch, only to be met with a bitter letdown

The unhappy lady took to her socials and share her story about how Takelot failed to deliver what was promised

Online users soon jumped onto the post, and some shared their own tales of disappointment after buying from Takelot

A funny lady on TikTok @the_hollo_way brought people's attention to a Takelot order and had her annoyed. The creator dropped a pretty penny in order to secure herself the Katherine Modern 3-Piece Modular Couch with Ottoman available on the online store.

People were in stitches as the buyer relayed how much she was looking forward to using the couch. Others confirmed that they had a similar experience with Takealot failing to deliver.

Takealot couch leaves customer peeved

@the_hollo_way shared that a sofa which cost her R9 998 and was advertised as a three-piece came in a singular box. The TikTokker detailed that Takelot was unable to fulfil the order, she returned the box only to be told that the couch was sold out. Watch the video below:

Another Takelot customer also failed to receive couch after 2 attempts

People love to give honest reviews of companies. This lady inspired other Takealot users to candidly express how they feel about the online store. An online user @savi confirmed the original creator's complaints and commented on another video wrote:

"I've tired to order a 3 piece luggage set from them TWICE. TWICE the driver shows up with ONE bag. Out of the three. TWICE."

In her second video, she implied she was ready to take Takelot to task by reading up on Consumer rights. Briefly News reached out to Takelot for comment and is yet to hear from them.

Koki commented:

"Takealot is slacking these days."

nadsmanuel commented:

"Takealot.... Amazon is coming "

diane s commented:

"Takealot is dropping the ball left right and centre right now. Bring on some competition."

Ash | Designer & Developer commented:

"Takealot is a joke sometimes."

Roland Adams commented:

"I found the other half of your couch! there's a review on Takealot of another lady that also received only half a couch."

PopeChorizo commented:

"If its sold out where the other half then someone keep it?"

Neecy commented:

"We need to see the couch"

