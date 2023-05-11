A funny video from the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) graduation ceremony went viral as a few women fell

The TikTok had the platform ablaze because the MC at the event said a few words about women wearing heels before starting

People were in tears after things went completely wrong for two graduates after the MC's premonition

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Women graduating from Walter Sisulu got a lot of attention for walking across the graduation stage. The video had people laughing after seeing how disaster struck.

Walter Sisulu University Graduates did not heed a warning about high heels, and some fell. Image:@bucyngubo

Source: TikTok

The video started with the graduation ceremony announcer suggesting that some women avoid heels while on stage. The man's words soon proved to be necessary as two took a tumble.

Walter Sisulu University graduate goo viral for not making it across graduation stage

People were in stitches after a video by @bucyngubo showed a graduate falling on WSU's stage during graduating. The video was funnier because just before, the MC said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

If you are unable to walk in these high heels, take them off!"

Watch the video of the woman who fell just after:

TikTok viewers howling over WSU ladies falling

Mzansi loves a good funny video of people's blunders, and this one hit the spot. People had jokes as some speculated that the MC's warming made everyone nervous.

lethabotlhatlhaisha commented:

"I think the warning just messed them up mentallyit all went into their heads."

Reah_betswe commented:

"They were warned though."

Tshego | Black in Tech Policy commented:

"What's going on at South African graduations."

MushlieY commented:

"No something is wrong here, It can’t be the shoes."

ndi.vhuu commented:

"I think the problem is their stage whyis it inclined?"

DB Angel commented:

"I blame the floor."

user8125113882684 commented:

"They were given a friendly warning "

Lady also tries to rap a Kanye West verse at UFS graduation but gets shut down

Briefly News previously reported that a chuffed graduating student from UFS ended up red-faced on stage. The lady wanted to have her special moment by doing a mini rap performance of a Kanye song.

Peeps were mortified as they watched the lady get shut down in front of a big audience. The video caused a huge buzz on TikTok as many commented on the woman's experience.

A TkiTok posted by @sappy200 went viral as a second UFS graduate tried to rap Kanye West's Good Morning after getting her degree. The graduate's attempt to rap for the Univeristy comes after one lady's iconic moment where she rapped the Kanye verse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News