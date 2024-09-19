Mzansi was stunned by the way a famous weather lady filmed her daily segment for television

The loved South African news anchor, Thabile Makapela, took her followers behind the scenes as she rehearsed for a weather report

Social media users were bamboozled by the experience and shared that their whole lives were a lie

A love South African news anchor, Thabile Makapela, wowed Mzansi with her outstanding talent but bamboozled many when she took her TikTok followers behind the scenes during a rehearsal.

South African TV lovers were stunned by a famous weather lady's behind-the-scenes footage. Image: @thabilemakapela

Source: TikTok

Makapela was warming up for yet another lovely weather report when Mzansi was introduced to the reality of her studio sessions.

Mzansi rocked by weather lady’s behind-the-scenes

Not everything you see is real. Reality can be manipulated the same way a street vendor is when you’re running low on cash but desperately need a mint for your garlicky breath.

A famous South African news anchor boggled her TikTok family when she took them to work with her. Thabile Makapela was rehearsing for a weather report when she blew minds.

Mzansi had yet to learn that weather reporters used a green screen to achieve their background as they point from province to province. The comments section was as busy as a mall on Black Friday.

The lady captioned her post:

“Behind the scenes.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to weather lady’s behind-the-scenes clip

Social media users turned the comments upside down after learning about the reality behind weather reporting:

@namehadtobeblank was stunned:

"My whole life has been a lie."

@sibusisiwe wished she hadn't crashed the third wall:

“Some secrets you must take to the grave."

@NOSI❤️☺️ shared family info:

"At home we call you 'sis xesh'eliyoli'."

@Amanda got a bit sentimental:

"All I want to hear is 'Xesh’elimyoli'. This is the only goodnight message I get."

@Lady KG could not process the footage:

"My goodness...I thought...oh God."

@Yolz asked:

"So the rain is never really behind you?"

