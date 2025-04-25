Dricus du Plessis has shared insights into what’s been driving his recent winning streak in the UFC middleweight division

The South African fighter opened up on the rituals he normally does before going into a fight with his opponent on social media

With the Khamzat Chimaev's matchup looked to be off the table for now, fans are left wondering who will be du Plessis’ next opponent in the octagon

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has opened up about the secret behind his successful run in recent fights.

There has been ongoing speculation about a potential fight between du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at the next UFC event, but those rumours were put to rest by a recent update shared by the South African fighter himself.

Du Plessis and the Russian-Emirati fighter have been exchanging trash talk since DDP retained the UFC middleweight title after defeating Sean Strickland in Sydney a few months ago.

Rumours also circulated that du Plessis was injured and could miss out on the proposed bout against Chimaev at UFC 317, but the 31-year-old has since dismissed the injury claims and clarified that no official agreement was signed for him to appear at the next event.

Du Plessis shares his secret to success

In a recent post on his official Instagram page, du Plessis revealed the secret to his success and the rituals he follows before entering the octagon.

The South African champion even named the fragrance that forms part of his pre-fight routine.

"From the moment I walk toward the octagon to the rhythm of everyday life — confidence isn’t just something I wear; it’s something I live," he said.

"It’s in the mindset. The discipline. The way I show up. Bold in the fight. Bold in life. Curve Black is part of that ritual. Cool. Sophisticated. Unapologetically bold. The fragrance of champions — and my fragrance of choice."

The post from the UFC middleweight champion drew numerous reactions from fans and followers on social media.

Fans react as du Plessis shares his secret to success

cruzy_machala said:

"Champ pls take Khamzat’s 0 for Africa 🙌."

drkvsn__ wrote:

"Keep making them cry, real african champ ❤️‍🔥"

mgpma_scrum_master commented:

"Let’s see how far you can defend the title not talking too much show actions. You’ve just defended it twice. Check your predecessors history how long they hold on to it mate."

zukaanoh added:

"Enough plot armor to beat Khamzat I’m telling yall."

caymanharis reacted:

"On everyone’s soul but mine he beats khamzat."

dris.so3 shared:

"Why don't you participate in 317 because you are a coward and afraid of Hamza and you say I am a hero and I decide when to play in you are a coward, a fearful hero, a runaway cl*wn."

vezimichael joked:

"Khamzat thought he would get away without getting his hiding 😂 not so fast bro."

linguistic_dyan responded:

"You're outchea mesmerizing your opponents with a curve. Lol they even lose focus."

Du Plessis' fiancee showed off her expensive car

Briefly News earlier reported that du Plessis' fiancee, Vasti Spiller, flaunted her expensive car in her recent post on social media.

The boxing trainer also anticipate when she will take her luxurious ride on a road trip to Namibia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News