Former The Wife actor Bonko Khoza speaks about singer and actress Nirvana Nokwe's claims that he assaulted her on the set of Red Ink

Nokwe trended on social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026, when she claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the actor

South Africans took to social media on Monday, 18 May 2026, to comment on Khoza's response

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Bonko Khoza addresses Nirvana Nokwe's sexual allegations. Images: BonkoKhoza and NirvanaNokwe

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actor Bonko Khoza has addressed Nirvana Nokwe's claims that he sexually assaulted the actress on the set of Red Ink.

Khoza, who was previously nominated for 3 SAFTAs, released a statement on his social media account this week.

The former The Wife actor broke his silence on his Instagram account on Monday, 18 May 2026.

"I wish to address the allegations recently circulated by Ms Nirvana Nokwe Mseleku regarding an incident said to have occurred during the filming of Red Ink on 10 September 2023," said Khoza.

In his statement, Khoza reveals that he's tried to approach the situation with compassion and has made every effort to understand the basis for Ms Nokwe's allegations.

The former Red Ink star also reveals that Ms Nokwe opened a criminal case against him with the South African Police Service, and he was interviewed by an officer at the Braamfontein Police Station.

"I will continue to defend my name, dignity, and reputation against unfounded accusations. I intend to fully exercise my legal rights, bringing this matter to a finality," said Khoza.

South Africans comment on Khoza's response

Khumalo.aa said:

"Thank you for clarifying. People are quick to rush."

Veemashhhhhhh wrote:

"Please sue for defamation of character. As a mother to a boy, I do believe that the law is doing very little for those falsely accused of these heinous crimes."

Giovanna_perry reacted:

"We stand with you, Bonko❤️ those who have worked with you and know you can testify to your professionalism on set and respect for your co-stars and colleagues. We are with you✨."

Neotshepo commented:

"In a country where we experience GBV the way we do, it saddens one to read that a woman can falsely accuse another person like this. I read one comment below saying it is not the first time she has done that. Then she shouldn't play scripts like that and go accusing people."

48hrs_more said:

"Not to be vile, but she honestly shouldn’t have done a role she’s not comfortable with because I know the profession that comes with this, not disregarding her feelings about it, though."

U._phumi replied:

"I'm curious to see the unedited footage now 🤨."

Dr. Reign wrote:

"Man, this is so wrong. I empathize with you, @bonkokhoza. I think it’s high time that false accusations face the same repercussions as the alleged crime one is accused of. Otherwise, we are headed on a very slippery path. Grace to you and the family bro❤️🙏🏿."

Rato_mohlala said:

"Hi Bhuti, thank you for clarifying. As fans, the allegations left us disturbed. I’m glad you are addressing this, and I pray this doesn’t ruin your career in any way as they investigate. We love you and stay strong with your family, may justice be fairly served 🙏🏾."

Bonko Khoza denies Nirvana Nokwe's sexual assault allegations. Images: NirvanaNokwe

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe leaves acting after making Bonko Khoza sexual assault allegations on the Red Ink set

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nirvana Nokwe spoke out with serious allegations against fellow actor Bonko Khoza when they were working together on the production of Red Ink in 2023.

The South African actress recently spoke out about the traumatising experience while working with the actor, well-known for his role in The Wife.

Nirvana Nokwe's video explaining why she would no longer have a career in acting also surfaced following the public accusations against Bonko Khoza.

Source: Briefly News