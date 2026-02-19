South African actor Bonko Khoza is leading the pack at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas19)

The former The Wife actor bagged three nominations, including Best Actor in a Telenovela and more

Bonko could not hold back his excitement when speaking about the nominations and why some of them came as a surprise

Bonko Khoza got three nominations at the SAFTAs. Image: Bonkokhoza

What a time to be a Bonko Khoza fan! The actor is nominated at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas19).

Not only did he bag multiple nods, but he is also the most nominated actor at this year's ceremony.

3 nods for Bonko Khoza

The actor is nominated in three distinct categories, honing the Best Actor title. Bonko Khoza, who first burst into the scene with his stellar performance on The Wife as Mqhele Zulu, dominated three categories.

These include: Best Actor in a Telenovela for iThonga, Best Actor in a TV Comedy for The Mabaso Family Reunion, and Best Actor in a Feature Film for Heart of the Hunter.

According to The Sowetan, Bonko did not expect to get nominated for Head of the Hunter and Mabaso Family Reunion because they were shot in 2024.

"It was a little mindblowing. Some of the projects, like Mabaso Family Reunion and Heart of the Hunter, were shot two years ago, and because I move on quite quickly from things, I didn’t expect them to get recognised," he was quoted saying.

Just recently, Bonko posted a collage of all the productions he has been on since making his acting debut on Showmax. He has starred on Red Ink, Marked and a new American action-drama series, The Nowhere Man, available on Starz.

"Sometimes I pause and look back… and all I can do is be grateful," he said as he wrote on the poster.

His wife, actress Lesego Khoza, gave her hubby his flowers for the amount of work he has done.

"It feels so incredible to witness your blessed journey so close. God is doing an incredible thing with you."

Other stars wished Bonko well ahead of the awards ceremony:

Hungani Ndlovu said:

"Let’s goo champ! When you’re good, you’re good! Love your work broskie."

Naturi wished:

"Ayyye!! Congrats @bonkokhoza."

Ponchoe reacted:

"God's favourite child. He is blessing you for loving and fearing him sonny. Congratulations BK."

