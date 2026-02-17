A Johannesburg waitress shared a video counting her tips after her workplace hosted Amapiano king Kabza de Small

Kabza de Small is widely regarded as the King of Amapiano and one of the most-streamed South African artists

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of admiration and surprise, with some saying the tips alone beat a full monthly salary

Kabza de Small on the left, and a young waitress on the right. Images: @kabelomotha_/Instagram and @chrisalda30/TikTok

Source: UGC

A Johannesburg waitress showed how some shifts pay better than others. On 1 February 2026, she shared a clip of herself counting the tips she received after her workplace hosted Kabza de Small.

She sat on her bed sorting through a pile of notes, counting them out from largest to smallest and stacking them neatly in her lap. When someone in the comments asked how much she actually made that day, she confirmed she walked away with over R6,100 in tips alone.

The reason the tips were so generous comes down to who her restaurant hosted. Kabza de Small, real name Kabelo Petrus Motha, is one of the biggest names in South African music.

Who is Kabza de Small?

Kabza was born in Mpumalanga and raised in Pretoria. He's widely known as the King of Amapiano. He started his music career in 2009 and broke through in 2018 with the hit Umshove featuring Leehleza.

Since then ,he hasn't slowed down. He released albums like Pretty Girls Love Amapiano in 2019 and I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust in 2020, both of which cemented his place at the top of the genre. He also runs his own record label, PianoHub, and is one-half of the duo Scorpion Kings alongside DJ Maphorisa.

In 2020, he became the most-streamed South African artist on Spotify. When someone like that walks into your workplace, the energy in the room shifts and apparently so does the tipping culture.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi praises the woman flaunting tips

People had a lot of thoughts and praised the amount TikToker @chrisalda30 earned:

@Unveiling Kingdom Mysteries warned:

"Some things should be kept a secret. It's not everyone who is happy that you are happy..."

@Mapula Rapudi asked:

"Are there any jobs available there at the moment?"

@LINDZ_KING admitted:

"Thina, we not allowed to take cash tips... But, I make a way and bring as much cash as I can home🤭"

@Rendiie_Jenet 🌸🌸 shared:

"I miss being a full-time waitress... That's where the money resides🔥🔥"

@S P H M L L🥷🏾 joked:

"Then if that much is a tip, how much is the salary 🤣🤣"

@Shawty#Fifi said:

"A whole salary 🔥🔥!"

A woman is sitting on her bed while counting money. Images: @chrisalda30

Source: TikTok

More on SA salaries and earnings

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who shared a payslip of an ANC notary with over 10 years of experience.

recently reported on a woman who shared a payslip of an ANC notary with over 10 years of experience. A man in Johannesburg shared a Senior Java Developer's payslip that revealed exactly what seven years of tech experience earns you in South Africa.

A debate broke out online after new living wage data was shared, with South Africans arguing that the suggested salary still falls short.

Source: Briefly News