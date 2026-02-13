South African popular DJ and music producer DBN Gogo recently reached another career milestone

The controversial Musa Khawula announced excitedly that the star had made it to one of the Forbes lists fans

fans Many of her fans and followers were proud of her achievement, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DBN Gogo reached another career milestone. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

South African popular DJ and music producer DBN Gogo recently made many of her fans and followers proud on social media after she announced her latest career milestone, which had them buzzing.

On Friday, 13 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly announced that Jeff Radebe's daughter has made it to the Forbes 30 Over 30 Under 50 list in Africa.

This achievement comes after she had announced her epic 24-hour set, which is going to make history and take place in April 2026.

See the post below:

DBN Gogo also posted about this acheivement on her social media page and wrote:

"What started behind the decks grew into a business. A label. A team. A vision bigger than me. Honoured to be selected as one of the 2026 cover stars for the Over 30 Under 50 list by @forbesafrica @forbeswomanafrica. I’m truly excited to share more about what I’ve been building, not just as a DJ, but as a businesswoman. This journey has been about risk, resilience and ownership. The music is the passion. The business is the legacy. Get your copy. MAMA IS ON THE COVER YA’LL.Managing Editor: Renuka Methil (@renuka.methil) Words & Curation: Chanel Retief (@chanel.red12) Art Director: Manelisi Dabata (@man_designs_) Hair ( unit by @sheisthebeauty styled and installed by @crownedluxehair_ ) Make-up (@celestemakeup)"

See the post below:

Fans congratulate DBN Gogo on her latest achievement

Shortly after it was announced that the music producer had made it to the most popular Forbes list in Africa on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

@RealMadamCoco said:

"Congrats to her. A great achievement."

@Amahashi_ wrote:

"She’s literally the only real female DJ in South Africa. Everyone else? We are just putting up with them, nothing more."

@whatalongday607 commented:

"Rich kids getting richer sana SBWL, love her down."

@KagiSpeaks responded:

lists. Congratulations to her."

@azania1023 replied:

"She is doing very well, congratulations to her."

@Bokang_BigSis mentioned:

"She’s amazing, glad she is recognised."

Netizens are proud of DBN Gogo's achievement. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

What is the Forbes 30 Over 30 Under 50 list

The women on the third annual FORBES AFRICA OVER 30 UNDER 50 list hail from different industries, countries, and communities across Africa, but are united by one defining trait: a willingness to take risks.

From trailblazing business leaders and comedians to Amapiano artists and tech innovators, these women are fearlessly backing their own visions, embracing bold decisions and real-world impact instead of settling for the familiar.

Tyla previews new music following Grammy Award win

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla preparing to release new music.

Coming from winning her second Grammy Award, fans admired the singer's work ethic, with many convinced she was securing another future win.

Source: Briefly News