DBN Gogo is preparing herself to make history with an epic 24-hour performance

The Amapiano sensation declared herself ready to push her limits, challenging herself to do something that has rarely been done by her peers

She invited fans to join her, many of whom flooded the comment section in anticipation of the big day

DBN Gogo announced an epic 24-hour performance. Image: dbngogo

Source: Instagram

DBN Gogo is officially moving from the DJ decks into the history books as she prepares for a monumental 24-hour, non-stop performance.

Known for her impeccable sets and unmatched energy, the Amapiano sensation is stepping far beyond the standard set list to test the absolute limits of her endurance and artistry.

Taking to her social media pages on Monday, 9 February 2026, to announce the epic news, the Khuza Gogo hitmaker declared that after years of competing with the biggest names in music and performing on the world stage, she was ready to challenge her biggest opponent: herself.

"24 hours behind the decks. No shortcuts. No pauses. Just stamina, discipline and music."

With a caption that radiated confidence, Gogo stated that it was time to break boundaries, a show that dared to prove to the world the true endurance of the Amapiano movement.

The event is scheduled from midnight on Saturday, 4 April, through to midnight on Sunday, 5 April, and will be first within the Amapiano genre.

DBN Gogo will perform a 24-hour, non-stop set in April 2026 and make history as the first South African female DJ to achieve such a feat. Image: dbngogo

Source: Instagram

In June 2020, DJ Shimza and DJ pH broke a world record by performing a 72-hour set.

Before them, Black Coffee made history with his one-man set in 2010, where he performed a 60-hour, non-stop set in Soweto to launch the Black Coffee Foundation and raise awareness for people with disabilities, playing with just one arm.

Gogo is aiming to become the first female DJ in South Africa to achieve this feat, spearheading a cultural moment.

Without information on how fans can be part of the experience, either through watching her performance online or buying tickets to see her live, Gogo invited her followers to stay glued to her official channels for more information.

See DBN Gogo's poster below.

Fans rave over DBN Gogo's announcement

The anticipation is already at a fever pitch, with fans flooding social media to answer her call, ready to witness a marathon of sound spearheaded by the formidable DBN Gogo. Read some of their comments below.

__sugarvenom joked:

"It’ll be me and my iron supplements against the world. We will be there!"

CheezyEditsGP suggested:

"Ask Shimza and PH about this, they said never again!"

wjrwnrjnwwnh wrote:

"If she actually does this, this will cement her as one of the greatest dj’s we have ever witnessed."

nowmissGURL pleaded:

"Gogo, please drop tickets on payday. I'M BEGGING YOU."

BoB_DavIdsOn12 was excited:

"Now this is something we need to see more of; artists curating something unique that also emphasises the music above all else."

Danz75802 added:

"I always knew it would be you. I bet on you the moment I heard your set at Makubenjalo. You're goated. This is the stamp."

Tyla previews new music following Grammy Award win

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla preparing to release new music.

Coming from winning her second Grammy Award, fans admired the singer's work ethic, with many convinced she was securing another future win.

Source: Briefly News