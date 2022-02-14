DBN Gogo gave the BBMzansi housemates and viewers an unforgettable evening following her perfomance at the Saturday night party

Social media users appreciated the perfomance saying it was the breath of life that the BBMzansi house needed

DBN Gogo is a South African DJ and socialite who the people love to follow, especially to see her boujee lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Durban-based Gqom DJ and producer DBN Gogo brought the Big Brother Mzansi house down with her out of this world performance at the Saturday Night party. The performance saw all the housemates putting on their dancing shoes and hitting the dancefloor.

DBN Gogo Steals the Show With Her Stellar Performance at the BBMzansi Saturday Night Party: Image Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @dbngogo

Source: UGC

The popular DJ gave Mzansi peeps the content they signed up for as they took to Twitter to praise her skills. The performance was so good it landed DBN Gogo on the Twitter trending list.

According to ZAlebs, social media users felt that DBN Gogo understood the assignment when she went into the house to perform. The DJ's playlist was on fire peeps even asked for it on social media.

@iamMadiM commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Dbn gogo is on flames, she came prepared with these tunes! #BBMzanzi #dbngogo #durbangogo."

@letoyaneezy also wrote:

"Girl brought fire to BBMZANZI."

@Amza_5 tweeted:

"One thing about Dbn Gogo, she never disappoints. When she plays, she makes sure. Even the housemates are having so much fun #BBMzansi."

DBN Gogo treats herself to a shiny new Beamer, the people react

Briefly News reported that South African socialite Mandisa Radebe, aka DBN Gogo bought herself a brand new whip and it is so lit! Taking to social media at the time, DBN Gogo revealed that she got a shiny new BMW. While the car was covered in the clip, by the size of it, it totes looked like a monster SUV.

Being the daughter of former South African minister in the presidency, Jeff Radebe, many feel DBN Gogo gets things handed to her on a silver platter, like this whip. However, there are those who believe she worked for it herself.

@CSerope commented:

"@DBNGOGOBut your father is Jeff Radebe ‍♂️ so 1 + 1 = 2."

Source: Briefly News