DBN Gogo Treats Herself to a Shiny New Beamer, the People React

DBN Gogo is a South African DJ and socialite who the people love to follow, especially to see her boujee lifestyle

Dropping a clip of her new wheels, DBN Gogo made it known that she bought this new Beamer for herself

Some feel DBN Gogo had daddy help her buy the car while others were genuinely happy for the progress she has made

South African socialite Mandisa Radebe, aka DBN Gogo, just bought herself a brand new whip and it is so lit!

Taking to social media to show off her new wheels, DBN Gogo revealed that she got a shiny new BMW. While the car is covered in the clip, by the size of it, it totes looks like a monster SUV.

South African socialite Mandisa Radebe, aka DBN Gogo, just bought herself a new car that sparked a lot of emotions on social media. Image: @dbngogo.

DBN Gogo posted:

Being the daughter of former South African minister in the presidency, Jeff Radebe, many feel DBN Gogo gets things handed to her on a silver platter, like this whip. However, there are those who believe she worked for it herself.

@CSerope thinks daddy paid for this new car:

@MantsoePout is truly happy for DBN Gogo:

@KNaomi_N is all for the Beamer life:

@Luthandomahlas1 congratulated DBN Gogo for working hard and spoiling herself:

DBN Gogo doesn't let troll get to her, she knows they're nothing in her life

DBN Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe, has assured her loyal fans that trollers can’t touch her, reported Briefly News.

The 27-year-old has attracted increasing attention since breaking out in 2020 with dance hits and celebrated DJing performances around South Africa.

The Durban native, who is the daughter of former Police Minister Jeff Radebe, took a moment to address cyberbullies by posting a message on Twitter, as reported by TimesLIVE.

DNB Gogo said on her Twitter account:

“Rule no1 always. I block. I have no time for anything else. I’ll never be bullied on my own account. I’m not crazy.”

