Popular DJ and producer DBN Gogo has revealed she does not tolerate any bullies on her social media accounts

The dance entertainer referred to her method to the increasingly noxious behaviour as a number one rule

DBN shared the secret on one of her online accounts before adding a carefree attitude to the post

DBN Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe, has assured her loyal fans that trollers can’t touch her. The 27-year-old has attracted increasing attention since breaking out in 2020 with dance hits and celebrated DJing performances around South Africa.

The Durban native, who is the daughter of former Police Minister Jeff Radebe, took a moment to address cyberbullies by posting a message on Twitter, as reported by TimesLIVE.

DNB Gogo said on her Twitter account:

“Rule no1 always. I block. I have no time for anything else. I’ll never be bullied on my own account. I’m not crazy.”

The post followed soon after she had sent out a similar note earlier in the week on the same social media platform.

She wrote on her Twitter account:

“I know my God will never stop blessing me just because you dislike me. I walk in the light. I would’ve been home by now but we just got two more shows this side.”

A few followers chipped in with comments to add support to the adorable musician...

@AbutiRJ said:

"We won't bully you, please follow me. Siyak'thanda yezwa."

@M_Batandwa said:

"The Power of Block to those who come with negative shall remain consistent."

@DeenickJ said:

"The block button comes with so much peace in the words of the Queen herself Bonang Mathews."

