Drama over Amapiano Awards Nominees: Uncle Vinny, Riky Rick's Nomination Slammed

The first South African Amapiano Awards were announced only announced this week but there's already drama following the release of the nominations list

Amapiano music lovers have complained that the pioneers of the genre have not been nominated while "wave riders" made the list

They complained that artists such as Uncle Vinny, Riky Rick and Lamiez Holworthy, among others, have been nominated while the likes of Njelic and Kelvin Momo have been snubbed

The South African Amapiano Music organisers have dropped a list of nominees for the first ever ceremony aimed at recognising the role players in the yanos genre.

Not may people were happy with some of the artists who have made the cut. Amapiano fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the list released on Tuesday, 20 July.

The organisers of the new Amapiano awards have been slammed for nominating Uncle Vinny and Riky Rick. Image: @uncle.vinny, @kabelomotha, @focalistic, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The genre's followers complained after they saw the likes of TV presenter Uncle Vinny, rapper Riky Rick and house music DJ Lamiez Holworthy, among others, on the nominees list.

According to ZAlebs, Fuming peeps took to Twitter to slam the organisers of the event for including people they accused of riding the Amapiano wave. They claimed the likes of Riky Rick and Vinny have not contributed much to the growth of the hit genre.

Tweeps also slammed the organisers for snubbing Amapiano artists such as Njelic, Gaba Canal and Kelvin Momo, among others. Check out some of their complaints below:

@NaleLedi said:

"So Uncle Vinny got nominated just to raise his hands up and dance, while bo Kelvin Momo, Njelic, Mdu aka Trap and more made sure to produce best hit songs and albums... yooh yi film le."

@Small_Purrr commented:

"No ways, if Kelvin Momo, Gaba Cannal, MDU a.k.a Jaivane etc aren’t here then please respectfully delete and cancel this joke! This isn’t even about Amapiano but trendy Instagram DJs and Jika Ma Jika. Mi Casa? Riky Rick? Uncle Vinny? But the pioneers aren’t on here? Nxa."

@tumeloditle said:

"Amapiano won't die, I think these awards are organised by people who are trying to ride the wave."

@eMKayyy5 added:

"They thought mentally it's right to put Lamiez instead of Kelvin Momo, T x C instead of Babalwa M, Uncle Vinny instead of Gaba Cannal."

Amapiano genre gets its own music awards

In related news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano has taken Mzansi by storm and the genre has finally got its own awards. Artists such as Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic, among many others, have been putting in the work which has led to the hot genre being recognised by US superstars such as Diddy, Usher and Swizz Beatz.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the good news on social media late on Monday, 19 July. The social commentator took to Twitter and shared a statement from the organisers of the first annual South African Amapiano Music Awards.

Some of the categories are Best Amapiano Music Video, Best Amapiano Newcomer, Most Viral Amapiano Song of the Year, Amapiano Song of the Year and Amapiano Artist of the Year.

Source: Briefly.co.za