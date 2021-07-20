Amapiano have been ruling Mzansi dance floors and airwaves for almost three years and the genre will finally get their own awards

Musicans such as Kabza De Small, Maphorisa, Focalistic and Shasha have put Amapiano on the world map and it's about time that they get some recognition for their hard work

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a statement from the organisers of the first South African Amapiano Music Awards that will take place later this year

Amapiano have taken Mzansi by storm and the genre has finally got their own awards. Artists such as Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic, among many others, have been putting in the work which has led to the hot genre being recognised by US superstars such as Diddy, Usher and Swizz Beatz.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the good news on social media late on Monday, 19 July. The social commentator took to Twitter and shared a statement from the organisers of the first annual South African Amapiano Music Awards. Phil captioned his post:

"MUSIC: Amapiano gets own awards.No details in the press release about who the organizers are. According to the release, winners will win R10k cash for each category while Song of the Year will take home a cash prize of R50k."

Some of the categories are Best Amapiano Music Video, Best Amapiano Newcomer, Most Viral Amapiano Song of the Year, Amapiano Song of the Year and Amapiano Artist of the Year.

Tweeps took to Phil's comment section to share their thoughts on the initiative. Check out some of their comments below:

@Karabo_Mokgoko said:

"No sponsors too? Plus the votes are R2. I hope it’s legit. Because Amapiano deserves it."

The organisers of the event replied with their handle @Official_SAAPA:

"Hi sis, we will reveal our sponsors in due time."

@Acoustic_Savant wrote:

"Who appointed these guys as authorities over Amapiano? Most of those nominations don't make any sense whatsoever."

@Vuyee_v commented:

"De Mthuda should take half of those awards!"

@skhaloMasi said:

"This is great news... This will bring growth to the culture."

@Luleka_L added:

"Nice initiative."

Diddy jams to Kabza De Small's song 'Mapiano Blues'

In other music news, Briefly News reported that hip-hop mogul Diddy took to social media a while back to wish everyone happy holidays. The US rapper-turned-businessman shared a video of himself jamming to Kabza De Small's track titled Mapiano Blues.

The Been Around The World hitmaker was enjoying see breeze in a yacht when he took to Instagram to wish his followers from across the globe happy holidays. He even tagged Kabza De Small in his post. Diddy captioned the clip:

"I hope you can feel the LOVE I'm sending to you!!!!! HAPPY HOLIDAYS."

The self-proclaimed King of Amapiano's track plays in the background while Diddy tells his fans to enjoy the holidays. Kabza also shared the video on his timeline. The star captioned his post:

"Amapiano to the world. Danko grootman @diddy."

