Not all are in agreement with former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni over his latest remarks on social media

Taking to Twitter ahead of the local government elections on 1 November, Mboweni predicted a resounding ANC victory

Mboweni's remarks got tongues wagging with the tweet subsequently attracting more than 1 000 comments as Saffas reacted

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has had his say on the upcoming local government elections on 1 November.

The African National Congress (ANC) politician resigned from the country's Finance Ministry on 5 August this year.

Tito Mboweni has placed all his bets on a swooping ANC victory at the upcoming local polls. Image: @tito_mboweni.

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Mboweni predicted a swooping victory for the ruling party across the country's eight metropolitan municipalities.

"The ANC will and has to win all the metros. And We Will win all of them. All cadres to the Front!" read Mboweni's firm declaration.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In all, there are 278 municipalities in the country comprising eight metros.

They are Buffalo City (East London); City of Cape Town; Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (East Rand); City of eThekwini (Durban); the City of Johannesburg; Mangaung Municipality (Bloemfontein); Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality (Port Elizabeth) and City of Tshwane (Pretoria).

In addition, there are 44 districts and 226 local municipalities, all focused on growing local economies and providing infrastructure and service.

Metropolitan councils have single budgets, common property ratings and service-tariff systems, and single-employer bodies.

Not surprisingly, Mboweni's remarks got tongues wagging, attracting more than 2 000 likes and well over 1 000 comments.

Mzansi was largely in disagreement with Mboweni, with social media users, instead, aiming digs and lambasting the governing party for the apparent rot that has set into its structures.

Mboweni hammered over election remarks

Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions below.

@Judaeda3 said:

"Am not sure this time, never seen Anc so insecure and threatened by ActionSA, why the dram thought. 1 November gonna to be huge match against Anc going neck and neck with ActionSA. May the best team win."

@errolbsk added:

"Tito, explain to us why the Anc must win. Is it because they have such a stellar record of delivery? You and I know that would be far from the truth."

@Dumi18247646 wrote:

"We love the ANC in fact it's my second skin. But what you and Ramaphosa or so-called Neo-liberals, done to the ANC is beyond redemption. You have thrown away the fundamental pillars of our freedoms and chose our enemy mandate. Let it die, we'll collect the pieces after."

Jacob Zuma calls for ANC votes ahead of local polls

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that South Africans took to social media in their numbers following a recent video message by former president Jacob Zuma, in which he implores citizens to vote.

In a short clip shared by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Twitter, Zuma, who was released from prison on medical parole a month ago, encourages South Africans to participate in the upcoming elections.

The video starts with the former president alluding to the murmurs he has heard, in which some people have claimed that they will not be casting their votes.

"The time has come for the local government elections. For some time, I have listened and heard that a lot of people, for said reasons, have decided not to participate in the upcoming elections," said Zuma.

Source: Briefly.co.za