Former President Jacob Zuma reached out to South Africans on Tuesday afternoon to encourage voter participation

Zuma, who was recently medically paroled, said he was spurred by the disappointment of hearing that many will not vote in the upcoming polls

Despite the well-documented feud between Zuma and certain ANC top six members, he urged citizens to vote for the party

South Africans have taken to social media in their numbers following a recent video message by former president Jacob Zuma, in which he implores citizens to vote.

In a short clip shared by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Twitter, Zuma, who was released from prison on medical parole a month ago, encourages South Africans to participate in the upcoming elections.

Not all are happy to heed former President Jacob Zuma's call to vote on 1 November.

Source: Getty Images

The local government elections will be held on Monday, 1 November, in all nine provinces.

The video starts with the former president alluding to the murmurs he has heard, in which some people have claimed that they will not be casting their votes.

"The time has come for the local government elections. For some time, I have listened and heard that a lot of people, for said reasons, have decided not to participate in the upcoming elections," said Zuma.

"This struck a chord with me, and I have since decided to reach out to ask those who harbour this sentiment to stand up and vote. But most importantly, vote for the party which brought us our freedom: the ANC."

The message was unexpected coming from Zuma, whose feud with President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others, has been well documented.

The online Mzansi community made sure to point this out as they rushed to the socials to express their surprise.

Mixed reactions to mobilisation

Briefly News went down the stream of comments to bring readers all the reactions to Zuma's video message.

@MaraWhy21 observed:

"This guy looks perfectly healthy!! Our parole system is broken."

@goolammv wrote:

"Mzwanele Manyi, a senior member of Ace Magashule’s ATM posting video of Jacob Zuma asking people to vote ANC."

@Abram237914521 said:

"I disagree with President Zuma on this one. We can't VOTE for Ramaphosa ANC, we are voting ATM or BLF finish en klaar."

@Phumeeh_P added:

"We love you khehla but khohlwa njenge sdomu eskoleni!!!! ANC must be voted OUT!!"

@MalikShabaazx offered:

"I'm sorry Nxamalala. I will not be voting for the ANC. But we remain 110% behind you."

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola admits knowing about Zuma's medical parole

In related news, Briefly News reported that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has admitted to having been fully aware of Zuma's medical parole as well as the details surrounding Msholozi's parole.

A number of political organisations and civil society groups have approached the courts to determine the validity of Zuma's medical parole.

Many have argued that Zuma was granted medical unlawfully and are hoping that his parole will be overturned.

In an interview with eNCA, Lamola stated that although he was aware of the medical parole, he cannot speak on whether or not the former president's medical parole was granted lawfully.

Lamola stated that the courts confirm whether or not the national commissioner's decision was legal.

Source: Briefly.co.za