Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services says that he knew about Jacob Zuma's medical parole

Lamola stated in a television interview that he will not be commenting on whether or not the decision to grant Zuma parole was lawful

He also clarified that he can only make decisions about medical parole when it comes to serial killers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has admitted to having been fully aware of former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole as well as the details surrounding Msholozi's parole.

A number of political organisations and civil society groups have approached the courts to determine the validity of Zuma's medical parole.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says he was fully aware of former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Many have argued that Zuma was granted medical unlawfully and are hoping that his parole will be overturned.

In an interview with eNCA, Lamola stated that although he was aware of the medical parole, he cannot speak on whether or not the former president's medical parole was granted lawfully. Lamola stated that the courts confirm whether or not the national commissioner's decision was legal.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lamola also reiterated that such a decision like Zuma's medical was in the hands of the National Commissioner of Correctional Services and he was only in charge of medical parole regarding serial killers.

Lamola and President Cyril Ramaphosa were believed to have been involved in the decision to set the former president free, however, Ramaphosa has since said that he only found out about the medical parole after the decision was made, reports News24.

South African's discuss the Justice Minister's revelation regarding Zuma's medical parole

Following Lamola disclosing that he knew about Zuma's parole, South Africans took social media to sdiscuss his comments. Some people believe that Ramaphosa must have also been aware of the decision.

Here's what they had to say:

@_Calculator said:

"Morning guys .Have you noticed how freely the ANC has moved around campaigning in KZN since Jacob Zuma's release ?Lamola who previously distanced himself from Frasers decision now says he was informed.I would rather say instructed .CR knew Lamola knew ,Fraser knew ,the ANC knew"

@Ruraltarain said:

"Did he not say he wasn't aware from the beginning what's with flip flopping @RonaldLamola"

@Bhekabk said:

"Awuuu you again hypocrite. Before he said he wasn't aware."

@Rams85865205 said:

"He is with ANC am not surprised maybe he received some tip from Zuma's family."

@Stephen01774888 said:

"Holy-moly Lamola, what's really the truth now⁉ You are bouncing around the room not knowing Martha/Arthur! Are you as min of Justice able to make/take your own decisions? or are you sleeping in the beds of Zuma,Fraser, Kodwa,CR, BCele choosing which/both sides? smells fishy"

@CobusCloete9 said:

"And you did nothing. Corruption and lies of the regime."

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola leaves Arthur Fraser to deal with Zuma's medical parole scandal alone

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola is not letting himself be dragged into the scandal surrounding former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

Lamola clarified that he was not involved in the process of granting Zuma medical parole, thereby distancing himself legally, according to IOL.

Speaking to the publication, Chrispin Phiri, Lamola's spokesperson, stated that in relation to the law, Lamola cannot get involved in litigation of medical parole unless the prisoner is serving a life sentence.

Source: Briefly.co.za