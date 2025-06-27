South African award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo was again named the person of interest in the late Senzo Meyiwa's case

Lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda has also removed Longwe Twala from the list of individuals of interest

Gininda's decision to remove Longwe and put Kelly on the list was because he didn't believe the singer was innocent

Kelly Khumalo became a person of interest in Senzo Meyiwa's case. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yoh, things aren't looking good for the award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo as her name was brought up during the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's case on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Recently, the Lead investigator in Senzo Meyiwa's case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, had many netizens and fans of the late goalkeeper rejoicing after he named Khumalo a person of interest in this ongoing trial. This was after he claimed that the NPA had made a decision back then not to charge the star.

However, many did not expect to find out that Longwe Twala had been removed from the list of individuals of interest after Gininda declared him innocent.

This new update had many netizens on social media debating the fact that Kelly Khumalo was added to the list.

The defence advocate challenged the lead investigator's decision

Things took another unexpected turn when the defence advocate, Charles Mnisi, challenged Gininda's decision to name Khumalo a person of interest solely based on a statement made by Warrant Officer Steenkamp.

He said:

"This is hearsay evidence because Mr. Gininda is giving testimony based on what Kelly said to Mrs. Steenkamp. Once more, Kelly is the state witness whom we cannot question. I am not sure if the state is leading this evidence; it will request the court to it provisionally pending the calling of those two witnesses [Khumalo and Steenkamp]."

Kelly Khumalo trended regarding Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Brigadier Bongani Gininda's decision

Shortly after the decision was made about Khumalo being a person of interest in the case, Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gininda's decision.

Here's what they had to say below:

@StHonorable questioned:

"When will Kelly Khumalo be arrested?"

@LawackRayvan said:

"Ohhh lets pray Brigadier Bongani makes it to Monday."

@MrQuarantines wrote:

"This is rubbish."

@majoyana31 responded:

"It’s either Kelly Khumalo gets arrested before the end of this year, if she’s found guilty failing or the case gets stripped of the records and closed once and for all."

@Peu_Ya_Azania replied:

"At this point one can figure it out that the killer was not an intruder and even though Kelly may not have killed Senzo, but she covered and protected the killer."

What you need to know about Khumalo’s involvement in the trial

Judge mentions Nelson Mandela’s name in court

It isn’t just Khumalo’s name that has been brought up in the ongoing trial; Nelson Mandela’s name has been mentioned as well.

Briefly News reported that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng confused many with his mention of Madiba’s name during ongoing proceedings. The judge stated that the defence lawyer would still be preparing his argument by the time Madiba resurrected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News