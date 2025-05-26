Social media has been buzzing as new details about Kelly Khumalo emerged in Senzo Meyiwa's trial recently

The news and gossip page, MDNews, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that the NPA decided against Khumalo getting arrested despite the incriminating evidence

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ginida's revealing testimony about Kelly Khumalo and the NPA

New details about Kelly Khumalo in Senzo's trial have been revealed. Image: Lee Warran, Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa's case has had many netizens upset as the truth about his death is still kept under the carpet by the people who were in the Vosloorus home when he was shot.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews reported that new details about the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, emerged during his trial.

The former Bafana Bafana star was shot dead on 26 October 2014, while in his girlfriend Khumalo’s house. The pair were dating at the time and had a daughter together.

During proceedings on 22 May 2025 in the Pretoria High Court, lead investigator Bongani Gininda stated that the singer was supposed to be charged along with the five men accused of the crime.

Gininda stated that Khumalo was meant to be charged alongside the other accused in November 2020, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) didn’t authorise a warrant of arrest.

Netizens react to new info about Kelly Khumalo

Shortly after the lead investigator's revealing testimony about Kelly Khumalo, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the NPA blocking Khumalo's arrest despite the incriminating evidence against her.

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Interesting, we are getting close to the truth, Gininda is now cracking and spilling the beans."

@zulukingdom77 said:

"Justice delayed is justice denied... The National Heritage, Senzo Meyiwa, is being let down by all those in power, even those in power before including Baba Jacob Zuma, Fikile Mbalula, Bheki Cele etc."

@luyolomkentane wrote:

"I still maintain to this day that all those who were inside the house the night our goalie was killed know the truth of what actually happened!"

@simphiwemothop5 responded:

"That NPA again, it must be dissolved, they're corrupt and controlled by politicians."

@IsaacMbongela replied:

"Forget about this case being resolved. All these proceedings are worthless; no direction. Kubi! Other people are above the law."

@AyeeNdeM mentioned:

"Great job, by NPA. For once, they did their job 1000%. Murder must have a motive! What would be Kelly's motive to kill Senzo? Instead of arresting Senzo's wife, they are chasing the wrong person."

Kelly Khumalo is again suspected as one of the people involved in Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: @kellykhumalo

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Khumalo’s involvement in the trial

Judge mentions Nelson Mandela’s name in court

It isn’t just Khumalo’s name that has been brought up in the ongoing trial; Nelson Mandela’s name has been mentioned as well. Briefly News reported that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng confused many with his mention of Madiba’s name during ongoing proceedings.

The judge stated that the defence lawyer would still be preparing his argument by the time Madiba resurrected.

