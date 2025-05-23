American actress Taraji P Henson went viral in Mzansi for spreading misinformation about South African tribes

The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man star falsely mentioned a tribe belonging to Zambia, saying it comes from Mzansi

Netizens dragged the actress and called her out for doing a lack of research and sharing it on a public platform

South Africa has once again been misrepresented on a global stage, this time by famous actress Taraji P Henson.

US actress shares false information about Mzansi

Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man actress Taraji P Henson has been called out on X for lying about an African tribe's origins.

Speaking at the 2025 Spelman College Commencement Ceremony, where she was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts, Henson spoke about a ritual performed by the Babemba tribe, claiming it originates from South Africa.

Henson explained that the Babemba people would discipline an offender by placing him or her at the centre of the village and throwing positive affirmations at the person, in order to change them.

An X user @Hlovo shared a clip of the Acrimony star's speech on X and expressed his confusion over Henson's claims.

Another user reacted to the video, saying Taraji was likely referring to the Bemba tribe located in Zambia.

@SuperXolani corrected the actress, saying:

"Maybe she meant Southern Africa, not South Africa. The Babemba (Bemba) tribe is in Zambia, not in RSA."

Another user, @Thwema1, also mentioned the Bemba tribe. Check out his X post below:

Mzansi drags US actress' ignorance

Netizens joked about SA once again being lied about on social media. This comes after President Donald Trump made false claims of a white genocide. Here are some of the reactions from social media users below:

@hlovo_ laughed:

"This is why we had to pay attention in geography. These people still think Africa is one big country, so I’m not cutting them any slack. Now we just have to laugh and point at them."

@SuperXolani asked:

"What worries me is that she did her research, how come she did not see this?"

@ghostbestie057 dragged:

"The foreign tour guides probably told her this garbage."

@MasonDoLindor replied:

"Bro, I'm starting to think people confuse the word "South Africa" with "Southern Africa". They meant to say Republic of South Africa."

@user_name911_ stated:

"She heard "vimba" and saw a crowd gathering around, and that's how she came to that conclusion."

@Limpooi17 laughed:

"She seems to be misinformed — this is why it’s so important to research before speaking publicly. It’s quite embarrassing."

@Zitholakele_K joked:

"There’s a Kasi tribe in South Africa. When you act unjustly, the community will surround you, all men, women and children and beat you."

