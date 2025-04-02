Acrimony 2 update: is a sequel in the works? What fans should know

Following Acrimony's seventh anniversary on March 30, 2025, fans have been hopeful for updates on the potential release of Acrimony 2. This thrilling and vengeful film aired on the big screens on March 30, 2018.

Acrimony first graced the screens on March 30, 2018 .

first graced the screens on . The film creators, including film director Tyler Perry and stars like Taraji P. Henson, have yet to confirm the release of Acrimony 2 .

. Although trailers of Acrimony 2 have been circulating on social media platforms, this has been ruled out as baseless rumours.

Acrimony's profile summary

Director Tyler Perry Writer Tyler Perry Stars Taraji P. Henson, Luriq Bent, and Crystle Stewart IMDb rating 5.9/10 Running time 2 hours Release date March 30, 2018 Country of origin United States of America Production companies Tyler Perry Studios Distribution Company Lionsgate Filming locations Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia Language English

There is no official update or confirmation regarding the release of Acrimony 2. However, rumours and speculation have circulated, including mentions of potential release years like 2025 or 2026. However, the film's director, Tyler Perry, has not formally announced a sequel to the 2018 psychological thriller Acrimony.

Tyler Perry's Acrimony season 2 has no official release date in South Africa or anywhere in the world. Besides, the film has yet to be renewed for a sequel.

There is no official release date for Acrimony 2 on Netflix or any other platform. While rumours and fake trailers are circulating online, Tyler Perry and the studios involved have not confirmed whether the film will return.

Is there going to be an Acrimony 2 movie?

There is no public confirmation by popular film director Tyler Perry of the Acrimony film returning for a second season. However, fans have been creating fake trailers, and the show will likely not have a sequel unless Tyler decides to return to the show.

Is Acrimony 2 out?

The second sequel of Acrimony has not been released. Despite receiving a massive audience in 2018, the show is yet to be renewed for a second season.

Is Acrimony on Netflix?

The popular Tyler Perry show is not currently available on Netflix. However, you can stream it on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Tubi, and Vudu.

Trivia

Acrimony is a psychological thriller exploring love, betrayal, and revenge themes.

is a psychological thriller exploring love, betrayal, and revenge themes. According to IMDb, the psychological thriller was made on a budget of $20 million and grossed $46.4 million worldwide.

and grossed worldwide. The film received mixed to negative reviews, with critics praising Taraji P. Henson's performance but criticizing the script and character development.

The film has multiple directions to be explored in case it returns for a sequel.

The film features Melinda, played by Taraji P. Henson, a hardworking, faithful wife who seeks vengeance for her husband's betrayal.

There is no official release date for Acrimony 2 on Netflix or any other platform. While rumours and fake trailers are circulating online, no official announcements regarding a sequel to the 2018 film Acrimony have been made.

