Acrimony 2 update: is a sequel in the works? What fans should know
Movies

by  Bennett Yates 3 min read

Following Acrimony's seventh anniversary on March 30, 2025, fans have been hopeful for updates on the potential release of Acrimony 2. This thrilling and vengeful film aired on the big screens on March 30, 2018.

Acrimony 2 is yet to be released
Acrimony is a psychological thriller exploring love, betrayal, and revenge themes. Photo: @Tyler Perry's Acrimony on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Acrimony first graced the screens on March 30, 2018.
  • The film creators, including film director Tyler Perry and stars like Taraji P. Henson, have yet to confirm the release of Acrimony 2.
  • Although trailers of Acrimony 2 have been circulating on social media platforms, this has been ruled out as baseless rumours.

Acrimony's profile summary

DirectorTyler Perry
WriterTyler Perry
StarsTaraji P. Henson, Luriq Bent, and Crystle Stewart
IMDb rating5.9/10
Running time2 hours
Release dateMarch 30, 2018
Country of originUnited States of America
Production companiesTyler Perry Studios
Distribution CompanyLionsgate
Filming locationsPittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia
LanguageEnglish

Is there an Acrimony 2 update?

There is no official update or confirmation regarding the release of Acrimony 2. However, rumours and speculation have circulated, including mentions of potential release years like 2025 or 2026. However, the film's director, Tyler Perry, has not formally announced a sequel to the 2018 psychological thriller Acrimony.

Taraji P. Henson is one of the stars of Acrimony
Ajiona Alexus played the younger version of Taraji P. Henson's character. Photo: @Horror Movies on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Original

When is the Acrimony 2 release date in South Africa?

Tyler Perry's Acrimony season 2 has no official release date in South Africa or anywhere in the world. Besides, the film has yet to be renewed for a sequel.

When is Acrimony 2 release date on Netflix?

There is no official release date for Acrimony 2 on Netflix or any other platform. While rumours and fake trailers are circulating online, Tyler Perry and the studios involved have not confirmed whether the film will return.

Is there going to be an Acrimony 2 movie?

There is no public confirmation by popular film director Tyler Perry of the Acrimony film returning for a second season. However, fans have been creating fake trailers, and the show will likely not have a sequel unless Tyler decides to return to the show.

Is Acrimony 2 out?

The second sequel of Acrimony has not been released. Despite receiving a massive audience in 2018, the show is yet to be renewed for a second season.

Acrimony is not on Netflix
Acrimony stars Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent, and Crystle Stewart. Photo: @Tyler Perry's Acrimony on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Is Acrimony on Netflix?

The popular Tyler Perry show is not currently available on Netflix. However, you can stream it on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Tubi, and Vudu.

Trivia

  • Acrimony is a psychological thriller exploring love, betrayal, and revenge themes.
  • According to IMDb, the psychological thriller was made on a budget of $20 million and grossed $46.4 million worldwide.
  • The film received mixed to negative reviews, with critics praising Taraji P. Henson's performance but criticizing the script and character development.
  • The film has multiple directions to be explored in case it returns for a sequel.
  • The film features Melinda, played by Taraji P. Henson, a hardworking, faithful wife who seeks vengeance for her husband's betrayal.

There is no official release date for Acrimony 2 on Netflix or any other platform. While rumours and fake trailers are circulating online, no official announcements regarding a sequel to the 2018 film Acrimony have been made.

