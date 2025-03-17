Who is Rojean Kar aka YungSweetRo? All about the American model

In 2022, Rojean Kar made headlines after she alluded to having an affair with Kylie Jenner's then-partner, Travis Scott. The Sicko Mode hitmaker denied the cheating allegations, saying:

I do not know this person. Please stop with the continuous fictional storytelling and cyber games.

Key takeaways

Rojean Kar goes by the nickname YungSweetRo .

. She received media attention for her alleged affair with Travis Scott.

with Travis Scott. In 2019, Kar was rumoured to be the reason behind Travis and Jenner's split .

. YungSweetRo and Scott have reportedly known each other for over a decade.

Rojean Kar's profile summary

Full name Rojean Kar Gender Female Date of birth 11 March 1995 Age 30 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Social media Social media Instagram

Rojean Kar's age and birthplace

YungSweetRo (30 As of March 2025) was born on 11 March 1995 in the USA. In 2022, she took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday via a post that read:

I am grateful for another spin around the world.

Although little is known about Kar's early life and family background, in 2024, she posted photos of her younger self and her mother on the platform alongside the caption:

My mom used to throw me monthly birthday parties.

Insights into YungSweetRo and Travis Scott's cheating scandal

Rojean Kar and Travis Scott were first purportedly linked in 2013, four years before he started dating Kylie Jenner.

How it all started

When Scott and Jenner briefly broke up in 2019, Kar denied playing a part in the split, per E! News.

All of these speculations are untrue. Some internet sleuths are simply creating a false narrative. Kindly avoid spreading lies because it is affecting real people. Leave him, her and I alone.

A change of heart

In 2022, fuelled the dating rumours after she posted a video that appeared to be taken on the set of Travis' music shoot. She captioned it:

I am obviously directing.

On 22 October 2022, the rapper denied the claims via an Instagram story that, according to The Shade Room, read:

A lot of false information is going around. An uninvited person took snaps during a closed set that I was directing. Let this be the last time I clarify that I have never been with this person.

This statement allegedly angered YungSweetRo, who retaliated by posting a series of videos on her stories, too, per Cosmopolitan.

You are not going to paint me as a liar. Previously, I pretended not to know you despite the backlash I got for doing so. But claiming that you do not know me and have never been with me when most people have already seen us together is absurd.

The model also alleged that the two had spent that year's Valentine's Day together, stating:

You constantly cheat on your woman, and everybody knows about it. Nobody buys your happy family narrative because it is hypocritical.

Travis’ response to Rojean Kar

Scott denied having been YungSweetRo on Valentine's Day. Regarding the music shoot video drama, he posted a photo of a lady claiming to have been on the set the whole time. According to The Sun, she said:

I have been working with Travis for over 8 years, and I can tell you this lady is delusional. He has never associated himself with this woman. She was not there that day.

YungSweetRo is an Instagram sensation

Rojean's first Instagram posts date back to 2012. As of 9 March 2025, she commands 352k Instagram followers on the platform. Kar's content mainly revolves around beauty, lifestyle and travel. As a social media influencer, she has worked with brands such as Fashion Nova.

She attended Ye's concert in 2021

On 11 December 2021, YungSweetRo took to Instagram to share her moments at the Kanye West and Drake Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

I had missed attending shows so much that I did not even act too cool to take videos.

FAQs

Neither YungSweetRo nor Travis Scott mentioned each other's name during the back and forth. Below are frequently asked questions about the once-rumoured couple:

What does Rojean Kar do for a living?

Kar is a social media personality. She often poses in clothes from luxury labels such as Chanel, Burberry and Fendi.

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner together?

In January 2023, it was reported that Scott and Jenner had split. As of April 2023, the American socialite is dating Timothée Chalamet.

Who is Travis Scott's wife?

The Trance hitmaker is unmarried. However, he is reportedly dating singer-songwriter SZA. Neither have addressed or confirmed the rumoured relationship.

How many kids does Travis Scott have?

Travis and Kylie share two children, Stormi Webster (born in 2018) and a son, Aire Webster (born in 2022).

Rojean Kar rose to fame after being romantically linked to Travis Scott. Although she initially denied knowing him, she later alluded to having an affair with him. Travis has since denied the allegations.

