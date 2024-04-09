Kylie Jenner's tattoos and the story behind each piece of ink

Kylie Jenner is a media personality, model and businesswoman from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for starring in the E! reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. The prominent socialite is into getting inked, and that has captured the attention of fans. Explore Kylie Jenner's tattoos and the story behind each.

Kylie Jenner has a few tattoos each with unique meaning. Photo: @kyliejenner on Instagram (modified by author)

Kylie Jenner has grown her tattoo collection over the years and is known for having a strong liking for small-size inkings. All of the socialite’s inkings are linked to her romantic relationships, glimpses of her journey and some unique designs in honour of her family. Here are Kylie Jenner's tattoos, their meanings and when she got them.

Kylie Jenner’s profile summary

Full name Kylie Kristen Jenner Gender Female Date of birth 10 August 1997 Age 26 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Hidden Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 centimetres) Weight 132 lbs (60 kilograms) Body measurements in inches 37-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 94-69-92 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Caitlyn Jenner Mother Kris Jenner Siblings 8 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Laurel Springs School Profession Media personality, businesswoman, model Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Kylie Jenner's tattoos

The American media personality has over 8 known inkings. Explore the reality television personality’s tattoos below alongside their unique meanings.

1. Kylie Jenner’s heart tattoo

Kylie Jenner’s heart tattoo. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

The heart inking is one of Kylie Jenner's tattoos located on the back of her arm. The socialite got the inking at her 18th birthday party in August 2015. Many believe that the heart inking is a tribute to her ex-boyfriend Tyga, but she has never confirmed the allegations.

The design is a matching friendship tattoo with a group of her closest friends who had it on different body parts. For instance, Jordyn Woods has a heart behind her ear, Anastasia Karanikolaou has the design on her forearm along with her sister’s birth date, and Justine Skye’s inking is located on her knuckle.

2. Kylie Jenner’s tattoo Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s Stormi tattoo. Photo: @jonboytattoo (modified by author)

Kylie has a “Stormi” inking located on the back of her arm. This arm tattoo is solely dedicated to her daughter Stormi Webster, whom she welcomed on 1 February 2018 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

3. M tattoo

Kylie Jenner's M tattoo. Photo: @KylieJenner on Facebook (modified by author)

The American model has a matching "m" inking on her right pinky finger with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods. She got the design in 2016. The design is red, and the exact meaning of inking is unknown, but some say it symbolises their friendship. However, Jordyn Woods and Kylie’s friendship ended after Woods allegedly kissed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

4. T & LA tattoo

Kylie Jenner's T & LA tattoo. Photo: Ricky Vigil (modified by author)

The American media personality got a small “T” tattoo on her inner left ankle in December 2016 for her then-boyfriend, Tyga. The duo had an on-and-off relationship and went separate ways in 2017. Jenner removed the inking a few months after the pair parted ways by creatively covering up Tyga's initial and transforming the “T” into an “LA”. The LA symbolises her hometown, Los Angeles, California.

5. Mary Jo tattoo

Kylie Jenner's Mary Jo tattoo. Photo: @KylieJenner on Facebook (modified by author)

Jenner also has a “Mary Jo” inking on her left arm. This inking is a tribute to her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell and is written in her grandfather's handwriting. This inking is a tribute to her grandmother, with whom she seems to be close.

6. Kylie Jenner’s 4:43 tattoo

Kylie Jenner’s 4:43 tattoo. Photo: MEGA (modified by author)

Kylie has a small inking on her inner forearm that reads "4:43" in tiny black font. This inking represents the time her daughter Stormi Webster was born, 4:43 PM. It is unclear when she got the design, but it is often visible in her Instagram selfie photos.

7. Butterfly tattoo

Kylie Jenner's butterfly tattoo. Photo: @tphonduras on Facebook (modified by author)

The prominent businesswoman has a matching butterfly tattoo with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Many believe that the Butterfly inking is a reference to Scott's song "Butterfly Effect", which was released in May 2017.

Many link the inking with Travis’s song because the day after the song was released, Scott posted a photo of Jenner on his Instagram with the caption, "BUTTERFLY EFFECT”. At that time, fans were not aware that Jenner was already pregnant with the couple's first child.

8. Sanity or \'sa-na-tē\ tattoo

Kylie Jenner's Sanity or sa-na-tē tattoo. Photo: @KylieJenner on Facebook (modified by author)

Kylie Jenner has a sanity tattoo located on her hip. The \'sa-na-tē\ inking is a phonetic spelling of the word 'sanity' tatted on her hip in red ink. Kylie opened up on Instagram about the meaning behind the inking, saying that it serves as a reminder to maintain her mental well-being despite external pressures.

My first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic.

How many tattoos does Kylie have?

The American businesswoman has over 8 known tattoos.

Does Kylie Kardashian have tattoos?

Yes, Kylie has eight known inkings, including the heart, Stormi, M tattoo, LA, Mary Jo, 4:43, Butterfly, and \'sa-na-tē\ tattoos.

Did Kylie Jenner get her tattoos removed?

Kylie Jenner's tattoo removal technique was by modifying the existing one. The most prominent one is the "T” inking on her inner left ankle that was dedicated to her then-boyfriend, Tyga. The model modified the inking to “LA”, symbolising her hometown, Los Angeles, California.

The prominent Kylie Jenner's tattoos offer glimpses of her love interests, driving force and loved ones. These tattoo collections are not only beautiful, but they have unique stories behind each design.

