Did Pete Davidson and Ice Spice date? What we know

Celebrity romance rumours are exciting topics for fans, especially when their favourite star is involved. Former SNL host Pete Davidson is not new to public romance, but up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice has been in show business for a few years. This article looks at whether Pete Davidson and Ice Spice dated and who they are dating today.

Pete Davidson has been in the entertainment industry since the early 2010s. Despite his successful career in comedy and acting, it is his love life that draws much attention. Ice Spice has been in the industry for about three years.

Was Ice Spice with Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson and Ice Spice's relationship rumours started to circulate in February 2023 after a satirical Instagram account, @itsfinisher, claimed the two were dating. The text in the uploaded picture read;

Pete Davidson is now dating NYC rapper Ice Spice. Pete has confirmed when approached by paparazzis late last night!

The caption clarified that the post was satire and 'for entertainment purposes only'. However, the rumour went viral on X, where netizens gave their opinion on the comedian's dating life. TMZ later debunked the rumour, revealing the source was fake.

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson teamed up to host the premiere of SNL Season 49. In one of the promotional videos, Pete revealed he still shares a car with his mother.

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson thought it was weird, but the Princess Diana hitmaker replied, 'I think it's sweet'. Kenan then remarked, 'Wow, it really be working for you, huh?' while looking at Pete.

During the time that Ice Spice was rumoured to be Pete Davidson's girlfriend, the comedian was romantically linked to his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star, actress Chase Sui Wonders. They dated from late 2022 until August 2023.

Who is Ice Spice dating?

The rapper, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, is known to keep most details of her personal life private. In her October 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Princess Diana hitmaker confirmed she was dating but withheld the details, saying she wants her fans to focus on her music.

In early 2024, Ice was rumoured to be dating YouTuber King Cid after he uploaded several photos of them together on his Instagram. The two have never confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

Ice Spice was previously linked to Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. They were spotted together on multiple occasions in 2022, but they never addressed the rumour.

She also sparked dating rumours with rapper Lil Tjay in February 2023 after he gifted her a $150,000 Richard Mille watch for Valentine's Day. Tjay later clarified the rumour in an interview with The Jasmine Brand, saying the two are just friends from New York.

Who is Pete Davidson's current girlfriend?

The comedian is currently dating actress Madelyn Cline. They were first linked in September 2023 and have kept details of their romance private. According to US Weekly, a source told the publication that the pair's relationship is getting stronger.

One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they're both independent and give each other space to miss each other.

Who has Pete Davidson been with?

Davidson has a long list of relationships with women in show business. They include;

Carly Aquilino: The Girl Code actress dated him briefly in 2015

The actress dated him briefly in 2015 Cazzie David: The former couple dated from May 2016 to May 2017

The former couple dated from May 2016 to May 2017 Ariana Grande: They started dating at the end of May 2018 and got engaged a few weeks later. They called off the engagement in October of the same year.

They started dating at the end of May 2018 and got engaged a few weeks later. They called off the engagement in October of the same year. Kate Beckinsale: Despite their 20-year age gap, the pair started dating in January 2019. They called it quits in April 2019.

Despite their 20-year age gap, the pair started dating in January 2019. They called it quits in April 2019. Margaret Qualley: They dated for about two months, from August 2019 to October 2019.

They dated for about two months, from August 2019 to October 2019. Kaia Gerber: Davidson dated Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, Kaia, from October 2019 to January 2020.

Davidson dated Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, Kaia, from October 2019 to January 2020. Phoebe Dynevor: Pete dated the Bridgerton actress from March 2021 to August 2021.

Pete dated the Bridgerton actress from March 2021 to August 2021. Kim Kardashian: He dated the reality TV star from around October 2021 after their SNL skit together. They called it quits in August 2022.

He dated the reality TV star from around October 2021 after their SNL skit together. They called it quits in August 2022. Emily Ratajkowski: They had a short fling in November 2022 after the actress' marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard ended in July of that year.

They had a short fling in November 2022 after the actress' marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard ended in July of that year. Chase Sui Wonders: Davidson and the 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' co-star were first linked in December 2022. They broke up in August 2023 amid Pete's struggle with mental health.

Davidson and the 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' co-star were first linked in December 2022. They broke up in August 2023 amid Pete's struggle with mental health. Madelyn Cline: The comedian was first linked to the Outer Banks actress in September 2023. They have since been spotted together multiple times.

Davidson's longest relationship was with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David. They dated for about two years, from May 2016 to May 2018.

What Pete Davidson feels about his dating life

Davidson has the ultimate star-studded dating history comprising of Hollywood's A-list stars. He previously told Paper Magazine that he ensures his partners feel special.

My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.

Despite his high-profile relationships, the comedian wants people to focus on his work. While appearing on the Real Ones with Jon Berthnal podcast, the comedian said he does not understand why people find his dating life interesting.

I'm in my 20s and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting...In 12 years, I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.

He also said he felt like a loser when his SNL co-stars made fun of his relationships during his time on the NBC sketch show.

When it's your own show, and I'll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it's] typical political humour or whatever in the culture, and they're making fun of you, and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark — the show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you.

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson's rumoured relationship is nothing more than an internet joke that went viral. The two stars are both excelling careerwise and keeping details of their dating lives low-key.

