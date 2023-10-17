Isis Naija Gaston, known professionally as Ice Spice, is an American rapper. She rose to stardom in late 2022 with the single Munch (Feelin’ U), which achieved viral popularity on TikTok. Spice has won various accolades for her natural talent, including an Impact Award. Due to this popularity, the star’s love life details are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Ice Spice dating?

Ice Spice at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: UGC

Since the hip-hop star came to the limelight, she has managed to maintain some intrigue regarding her romantic life. This in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about Ice Spice’s dating history.

Ice Spice’s profile summary and bio

Full name Isis Naija Gaston Famous as Ice Spice Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 2000 Age 23 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace The Bronx, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Sacred Heart High School Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Bi Marital status Single Parents Joseph Gaston and Charina Almanzar Siblings 5 Profession Rapper and songwriter Years active 2021-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

How old is Ice Spice?

American rapper Ice Spice at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: UGC

Ice Spice (aged 23 as of 2023) was born on 1 January 2000 in The Bronx, New York City, USA. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Spice’s father, Joseph Gaston, a former underground rapper, is African-American, while her mother, Charina Almanzar, who worked at a car dealership, is Dominican. They divorced when Gaston was two years old.

She is the oldest of five siblings. Spice attended Sacred Heart High School and graduated in 2018.

Ice Spice’s height

Spice stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). The hip-hop star features auburn hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Ice Spice’s boyfriend?

Although Isis is currently single, she has been rumoured to be dating various prominent figures. Here is a glimpse of these men and the truth surrounding their alleged relationship with Spice.

Ice Spice at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: John Nacion

Source: UGC

Pete Davidson

Davidson, an American actor and comedian who has dated several high celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, was rumoured to be dating Isis in February 2023.

Speculations about their romantic affair went viral on the Internet after an Instagram account created a side-by-side image of Pete and Naija and captioned it ‘’ Pete Davidson is now dating NYC rapper Ice Spice.’’

Nonetheless, the account subsequently added a disclaimer to the post stating that it was only satirical for entertainment purposes.

Lil Tjay

In 2023, renowned rapper and singer Lil Tjay gave Isis a $150,000 RM-O5 Rose Gold Richard Mille watch. With this news making headlines, fans started speculating that they must be romantically involved.

However, both Lil and Naija this time were quick to debunk the rumour, revealing that the gift was in honour of their co-written song Gangsta Boo which topped the musical charts.

Caleb Mclaughlin

Speculations about Isis dating Stranger Things actor Caleb Mclaughlin started on 18 September 2022. This is after they were seen together at a New York event.

An insider later confirmed their dating status to Media Take Out, stating that the pair had been seeing each other for a few weeks at the time. However, neither Naija nor Caleb confirmed their alleged relationship.

Rapper Ice Spice at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: UGC

Drake

Ice and Drake sparked dating rumours in August 2022 when he slid into her DMs. Later on, Drake accompanied the rapper to the Ovo Fest in Toronto, Canada. They were spotted partying together, leading fans to speculate that they were an item.

The romance took a new twist when Drake unfollowed Naija on Instagram. However, she cleared the air and claimed there was no beef between them.

Professional career

Naija made her career debut in 2021 and has become a household name in the entertainment industry. Publications such as Billboard and The New York Times have also dubbed her rap’s new princess. Some of her major hits include:

Deli

Princess Diana

Butterfly Ku

No Clarity

Actin A Smoochie

On The Radar

How High?

Euphoric

Name of Love

In Ha Mood

How much is Ice Spice’s net worth?

Ice Spice at the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Isis has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career.

Ice Spice’s profiles

The Bronx native is active on social media. She has 9.8 million Instagram followers and 2 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Ice has 628k Facebook followers as of 9 October 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Ice Spice dating? Although the rapper has been linked to several men, she prefers keeping details about her romantic life away from the internet’s prying eyes.

READ ALSO: Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know

Briefly recently published an article about Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer and producer.

Although the couple maintain a high degree of love life privacy, they have been together for a while now.

Source: Briefly News