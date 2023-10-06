Polo G’s sisters and brother: What do the rapper's siblings do for a living?
Taurus Tremani Bartlett, popularly known as Polo G, is an American rapper best known for the singles Finer Things and Pop Out. In 2019, his debut album Die a Legend peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. With this popularity, details about Polo G’s personal life, including his family, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Polo G's sisters and brother, and where are they today?
Polo G is the second of four children. He has an older sister, Leilani, a younger brother, Taurean, and a younger sister, Leia Monroe.
Polo G’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Taurus Tremani Bartlett
|Nickname
|Polo G, Lil Capalot, Polo Capalot
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|6 January 1999
|Age
|24 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Birthplace
|Old Town, Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Current residence
|Chatsworth, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Wendell Philips Academy
|Height in feet
|5’9’’
|Height in centimetres
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Children
|1
|Parents
|Stacia Mac and Taurus Bartlett
|Siblings
|3
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, songwriter and record executive
|Years active
|2017-present
|Net worth
|$7 million
|Social media
|InstagramTwitter (X)Facebook
How old is Polo G?
Polo G (aged 24 as of 2023) was born on 6 January 1999 in the Marshall Field Garden Apartments in the Old Town neighbourhood on the south side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Tremani’s parents are Stacia Mac and Taurus Bartlett. Stacia is a renowned entrepreneur, social media personality and her son’s manager. The hip-hop star attended Wendell Phillips Academy High School.
Polo G’s siblings
Tremani’s siblings have followed in his footsteps to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. Here are interesting facts to uncover about the celebrity siblings.
Leilani
Does Polo G have an older sister? Leilani (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 11 May 1997 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She debuted as an R&B singer in 2021 with the single Last Strike.
Taurean
Taurean Bartlett (born in 2005), known professionally as Trench Baby, is an American rap sensation. He began his music career in 2021 with the release of his debut single, F Yo Homie. Since then, he has lived his dream daily, creating heartfelt trap bangers for the streets and beyond.
Leia Monroe
How old is Polo G’s younger sister? Leia (aged ten as of 2023) was born on 12 July 2013 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She is an Instagram star with 72.2k followers on the platform.
The celebrity daughter helped create Leia the Bully Prof Bunny, an online resource to help kids cope with bullying. In addition, she helps oversee her line of kid’s clothing.
How tall is Polo G?
The talented rapper stands 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Taurus features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Professional career
Polo G's second album, The Goat, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and charted ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Some of his major hits include:
- Gang With Me (2018)
- Deep Wounds (2019)
- Go Stupid (2020)
- Be Something (2020)
- Flex (2020)
- Martin & Gina (2020)
- I Know (2020)
- Epidemic (2021)
- Bloody Canvas (2021)
- Better Days (2021)
- Unapologetic (2021)
- Black Hearted (2021)
- My All (2022)
- Distraction (2022)
- Grown Man (2023)
- No Time Wasted (2023)
How much is Polo G’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Chicago native has an estimated net worth of $7 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.
Polo G’s profiles
Polo G is active on social media. He has 10.7 million Instagram followers and 790k followers on Facebook. In addition, Tremani has 3.5 million Twitter followers as of 28 September 2023.
This article has everything to know about Polo G’s sisters and brother. The renowned rapper has three siblings, two sisters and one brother.
