Polo G’s sisters and brother: What do the rapper's siblings do for a living?
by  Ruth Gitonga

Taurus Tremani Bartlett, popularly known as Polo G, is an American rapper best known for the singles Finer Things and Pop Out. In 2019, his debut album Die a Legend peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. With this popularity, details about Polo G’s personal life, including his family, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Polo G's sisters and brother, and where are they today?

US rapper Polo G at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Angela Weiss
Polo G is the second of four children. He has an older sister, Leilani, a younger brother, Taurean, and a younger sister, Leia Monroe.

Polo G’s profile summary and bio

Full nameTaurus Tremani Bartlett
NicknamePolo G, Lil Capalot, Polo Capalot
GenderMale
Date of birth6 January 1999
Age24 years old (2023)
Zodiac signCapricorn
BirthplaceOld Town, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Current residence Chatsworth, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
Alma materWendell Philips Academy
Height in feet5’9’’
Height in centimetres176
Weight in kilograms65
Weight in pounds143
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
Children1
ParentsStacia Mac and Taurus Bartlett
Siblings3
ProfessionRapper, singer, songwriter and record executive
Years active2017-present
Net worth$7 million
Social mediaInstagramTwitter (X)Facebook

How old is Polo G?

Polo G’s mother owns Revel Atlanta, a West Midtown, Atlanta nightclub. Photo: Emma McIntyre, Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images (modified by author)
Polo G (aged 24 as of 2023) was born on 6 January 1999 in the Marshall Field Garden Apartments in the Old Town neighbourhood on the south side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Tremani’s parents are Stacia Mac and Taurus Bartlett. Stacia is a renowned entrepreneur, social media personality and her son’s manager. The hip-hop star attended Wendell Phillips Academy High School.

Polo G’s siblings

Tremani’s siblings have followed in his footsteps to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. Here are interesting facts to uncover about the celebrity siblings.

Leilani

Leilani is a social media influencer. Photo: @leia.capalot on Instagram (modified by author)
Does Polo G have an older sister? Leilani (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 11 May 1997 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She debuted as an R&B singer in 2021 with the single Last Strike.

Taurean

As of 2023, Trench Baby is 18 years old. Photo: @imtrenchbaby on Instagram (modified by author)
Taurean Bartlett (born in 2005), known professionally as Trench Baby, is an American rap sensation. He began his music career in 2021 with the release of his debut single, F Yo Homie. Since then, he has lived his dream daily, creating heartfelt trap bangers for the streets and beyond.

Leia Monroe

Louis Vuitton and Versace are some of the high-end brands Leia has collaborated with. Photo: @leia.capalot on Instagram (modified by author)
How old is Polo G’s younger sister? Leia (aged ten as of 2023) was born on 12 July 2013 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She is an Instagram star with 72.2k followers on the platform.

The celebrity daughter helped create Leia the Bully Prof Bunny, an online resource to help kids cope with bullying. In addition, she helps oversee her line of kid’s clothing.

How tall is Polo G?

The talented rapper stands 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Taurus features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Professional career

Polo G's second album, The Goat, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and charted ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Some of his major hits include:

  • Gang With Me (2018)
  • Deep Wounds (2019)
  • Go Stupid (2020)
  • Be Something (2020)
  • Flex (2020)
  • Martin & Gina (2020)
  • I Know (2020)
  • Epidemic (2021)
Polo G at the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt
  • Bloody Canvas (2021)
  • Better Days (2021)
  • Unapologetic (2021)
  • Black Hearted (2021)
  • My All (2022)
  • Distraction (2022)
  • Grown Man (2023)
  • No Time Wasted (2023)

How much is Polo G’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Chicago native has an estimated net worth of $7 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.

Polo G’s profiles

Rapper Polo G at the NOS Events Centre in San Bernardino, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson
Polo G is active on social media. He has 10.7 million Instagram followers and 790k followers on Facebook. In addition, Tremani has 3.5 million Twitter followers as of 28 September 2023.

This article has everything to know about Polo G’s sisters and brother. The renowned rapper has three siblings, two sisters and one brother.

