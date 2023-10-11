Dakota Johnson's siblings: All about her brothers and sisters

Dakota Johnson is best known for starring in Fifty Shades, Crazy in Alabama and The Social Network. She is also widely recognized as the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Due to this popularity, details about Johnson’s personal life, including her family, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Dakota Johnson's siblings, and where are they today?

The Hollywood star has six half-siblings, two from her mother’s side and four from her father’s various relationships. Interestingly, almost all of them have followed in their parents’ footsteps and carried the mantle as some of the industry’s most bankable box office drawing stars.

Dakota Johnson's profile and bio summary

Full name Dakota Mayi Johnson Nickname Dakota Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1989 Age 34 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater New Roads School Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 171 Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 130 Body measurements in inches 24-28-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Chris Martin Parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson Half-siblings 6 Profession Actress Years active 1999-present Net worth $14 million Social media Instagram

How old is Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson (aged 34 as of 2023) was born on 4 October 1989 at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas, USA. She attended the Santa Catalina School in Monterey, California, for her freshman year of high school before transferring to the private New Roads School in Santa Monica, California.

Dakota Johnson’s height

The actress stands 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms). Her body measurements are 24-28-35 inches. Dakota features dark brown hair and eyes.

How many siblings does Dakota Johnson have?

From her mother’s side, Dakota has one half-brother, Alexander Bauer and one half-sister, Stella Banderas. She also has three half-brothers, Jesse, Jasper and Deacon and one half-sister, Grace Johnson, from her father’s previous relationships.

Here is a glimpse of the illustrious Johnson clan, ranking them from the oldest to the youngest.

Jesse Johnson

Does Dakota Johnson have a brother? Jesse (aged 41 as of 2023) was born on 7 December 1982 to Don and actor Patti D’Arbanville. He is an actor and musician best known for starring in Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Hawaii Five-O and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Alexander Bauer

Dakota’s second-oldest sibling is Alexander, born on 22 August 1985 to Melanie and actor Steven Bauer.

Though not an actor, he has been a writer and cinematographer in the movie business. Bauer contributed to the 2013 movie Kazoos. In 2015, he was a second assistant cameraman in This Loneliness.

Stella Banderas

Stella (aged 27 as of 2023) was born on 24 September 1996 in Marbella, Spain. She is the daughter of Melanie and director Antonio Banderas.

The celebrity daughter is best known for her role in Crazy in Alabama. In addition, Stella is an entrepreneur who founded the lifestyle brand Lightbound.

Atherton Grace

Grace is the eldest daughter of Don and Kelley Phleger. She was born on 28 December 1999 in Santa Barbara, California.

She is a talented model currently signed to IMG Models Agency. Atherton made her runway debut in 2019 at the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls fashion show in Los Angeles, California.

Jasper Breckenridge

Breckenridge (aged 21 as of 2023) was born on 6 June 2022. He is Don and Phleger’s second child. At 19 years old, Jasper cemented himself as a high school basketball player and now plays at the collegiate level.

Deacon James

Dakota Johnson's youngest brother, James, was born on 29 April 2006 to Don and Phleger. However, he prefers a life away from the limelight.

Is Dakota Johnson married?

The on-screen star has been in a relationship with Coldplay’s vocalist Chris Martin since October 2017. Nonetheless, she has previously dated Noah Gersh, actor Jordan Masterson and renowned musician Mathew Hitt.

Professional career

With a career spanning over two decades, the actress has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

All That Glitters (2010)

(2010) Goats (2012)

(2012) For Ellen (2012)

(2012) Closed Set (2014)

(2014) Need for Speed (2014)

(2014) Vale (2015)

(2015) Cymbeline (2015)

(2015) How to Be Single (2016)

(2016) Suspiria (2018)

(2018) Wounds (2019)

(2019) Our Friend ( 2019)

2019) The High Note (2020)

(2020) The Lost Daughter (2021)

(2021) Persuasion (2022)

(2022) Daddio (2023)

How much is Dakota Johnson’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson has an estimated net worth of $14 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 24-year-old acting career.

With fame comes intense interest in her personal life. The topic of who Dakota Johnson’s siblings are has made headlines. The actress has six half-siblings who she shares close relationships with.

