How tall is Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine actor? Facts and biography

Hugh Jackman is an Australian on-screen star who gained notoriety for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men film series. He is the recipient of various accolades, including a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and two Tony Awards. Due to this popularity, details about Jackman’s personal life are subject to public scrutiny, including his height. So, how tall is Hugh Jackman?

Hugh Jackman at the AFL round 23 match between the Richmond Tigers and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Adam Trafford

Beyond his impressive talent and good looks, many fans also admire Hugh Jackman’s towering height. The Hollywood star stands 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 181 pounds (82 kilograms). His body measurements are 43-16-32 inches.

Hugh Jackman’s profile summary and bio

Full name Hugh Michael Jackman Nickname Hugh Gender Male Date of birth 12 October 1968 Age 55 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Current residence New York City, USA Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Technology Height in feet 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in kilograms 82 Weight in pounds 181 Body measurements in inches 43-16-32 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Deborra-Lee Furness Children 2 Parents Grace McNeil and Christopher John Jackman Siblings 5 Profession Actor Years active 1994-present Net worth $180 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Hugh Jackman?

Actor Hugh Jackman at the meet & greet for The River at their rehearsal studio in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Hugh Michael Jackman (aged 55 as of 2023) was born on 12 October 1968 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. His zodiac sign is Libra. Jackman’s parents were Grace McNeil and Christopher John, a Cambridge-educated accountant.

He has four older siblings and a younger half-sister from his mother’s remarriage. Michael attended Pymble Public School but later transferred to the all-boys Knox Grammar School.

He then proceeded to the University of Technology, graduating in 1991 with a BA in Communications. Hugh later enrolled at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts of Edith Cowan University, where he graduated in 1994.

Is Hugh Jackman married?

Hugh first met Australian actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of the TV show Correlli in 1995. The duo exchanged nuptials on 11 April 1996 at St. John’s in Toorak, Victoria, a suburb of Melbourne.

Furness had two miscarriages, following which she and Michael adopted two kids, a son born in 2000 and a daughter born in 2005. In September 2023, they announced they had separated after being married for over two decades.

Does Hugh Jackman have skin cancer?

Hugh Jackman at the photo call for the film Chappie at Hotel De Rome in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Sean Gallup

In November 2013 and May 2014, the actor had basal-cell carcinomas removed from his nose. On 18 March 2015, he cancelled stage performances in Turkey due to a left vocal cord haemorrhage.

Since 2013, Hugh has undergone multiple procedures to remove skin cancer. In April 2023, he revealed that his biopsy results had all returned negative.

Professional career

With a career spanning over two decades, Jackman has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Van Helsing (2004)

(2004) Flushed Away (2006)

(2006) Happy Feet (2006)

(2006) Australia (2008)

(2008) Rise of the Guardians (2012)

(2012) Prisoners (2013)

(2013) The Greatest Showman (2017)

(2017) Logan (2017)

(2017) The Front Runner (2018)

Actor Hugh Jackman at the MPTF's 95th anniversary celebration Hollywood's Night Under The Stars in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Bad Education (2019)

(2019) Missing Link (2019)

(2019) Big Mouth (2021)

(2021) The Son (2022)

(2022) The Simpsons (2022)

(2022) Koala Man (2023)

How much is Hugh Jackman’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hugh has an estimated net worth of $180 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 29-year-old acting career.

Hugh Jackman’s profiles

The Sydney native is active on social media. He has 31.4 million Instagram followers and 33 million followers on Facebook. In addition, Jackman has 14.9 million Twitter followers as of 18 September 2023.

Hugh Jackman at the Berlinale International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Curiosity about the heights of our favourite celebrities often leads us down a rabbit hole of online searches. The question of 'How tall is Hugh Jackman?' has persisted among fans and enthusiasts. The intriguing world of Hugh Jackman's height and personal details will forever be a topic of interest.

