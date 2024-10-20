Erin Dolan's husband: Is she married? A look at her personal life

Erin Dolan is a famous sports betting analyst currently working for ESPN. Away from her television personality, the journalist is known to be tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life, especially her romantic partners. This article highlights lesser-known facts about Erin Dolan's husband and love life.

Erin Kate Dolan at the Disney 2024 Upfront presentation held at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Erin Dolan's husband is not someone she talks about, but her professional life is well documented. The Philadelphia native has a background in broadcast journalism. Sports betting analysis was a new niche when she started working for ESPN in December 2021, and she is currently one of the most prominent figures in the field.

Erin Dolan's bio and profile summary

Full name Erin Kate Dolan Date of birth June 26, 1996 Age 28 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Bristol, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Eye colour Grey-blue Hair colour Blonde Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m/162 cm) Weight Approx. 58 kg (128 lbs) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Siblings Michael (younger brother) Education Penn State University (Broadcast Journalism) Cardinal O'Hara High School Profession Sports betting analyst, journalist Employer ESPN (since 2021) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) LinkedIn YouTube

Who is Erin Kate Dolan's husband?

The question 'Is Erin Dolan married?' has had everyone buzzing since she started appearing on ESPN screens in late 2021. The simple answer is no. Erin Dolan has never tied the knot before, and a quick look at her Instagram posts reveals she is focused on her work as a sports betting analyst.

Top 5 facts about sports betting analyst Erin Dolan. Photo: @erinkatedolan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Erin Dolan's boyfriend is currently rumoured to be Alec Bohm, the All-Star third baseman of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philadelphia natives were first linked in July 2024 after being spotted together in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Dolan has since attended several Philadelphia Phillies MLB games, fueling the romance rumours. Neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Before Alec came into the picture, the ESPN journalist was linked to professional ice hockey player Gabe Chukran, who hails from Media, Pennsylvania. It is unclear when they started dating, but they ended their relationship around 2020.

Kate rarely talks about the people she dates but has mentioned the things she likes when going on a romantic date. In an April 2023 YouTube video, she shared that some of her favourite dates have been at sporting events, adding,

I think that's so fun because there's absolutely no pressure. I'm a very picky eater, so going out to dinner sounds like absolutely no fun. And also, if you wanted to leave, it's just so much easier to leave a sporting event than leaving the dinner table.

Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies during their game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 21, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Source: Getty Images

How old is Erin Dolan?

The sports betting analyst is 28 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 26, 1996, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Erin Dolan from?

Kate was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. She is currently based in Bristol, Connecticut, after renewing her contract with ESPN in September 2023.

She usually makes regular in-studio appearances on the network's shows like Daily Wager, Sunday NFL Countdown, and SportsCenter. While talking about the decision to bring Erin to Bristol, Fantasy & Betting Content Vice President Scott Clark said at the time,

Erin has been important to our growth in the sports betting space and brings a betting lens to our ESPN programming that we know fans expect from us. It's great to now have her in Bristol contributing daily to our growing sports betting content efforts.

Kate Dolan at ESPN offices in August 2024 (R). Photo: @erinkatedolan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How tall is Erin Dolan?

Kate is around 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m/162 cm) tall. She addressed her height in a November 2022 YouTube Q&A, where she admitted to being short.

Somedays, I'm like five-two or three, four. Some days, I'm five-three. It just depends on how tall I'm standing that day, but I'm very short.

The ESPN sports journalist weighs around 58 kg (128 pounds). She has grey-blue eyes while her hair is blonde.

Erin Dolan's parents and siblings

Kate has not shared many details about her family, but she occasionally features her dad and younger brother, Michael, on her YouTube channel, @ErinKateDolan. In an October 2022 YouTube video, she mentioned that her father is the one who influenced her love for sports, especially running.

My father is huge into running. He runs 50 mile races for fun in like seven hours. He runs the Grand Canyon. He runs all over the place, so that's kind of how I got into it, considering he was my coach growing up.

Kate Dolan during her work at the ESPN offices in July 2024 (L) and March 2024 (R). Photo: @erinkatedolan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Erin Dolan's high school and college education

The journalist went to Cardinal O'Hara High School, a Catholic school in Marple Township, Pennsylvania. She used to run track, field, and cross-country and expected to pursue a physical sports or occupational therapy course.

In 2014, she enrolled at the University of Oregon to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism. Later in 2016, she transferred to Penn State University, from where she graduated summa cum laude in 2018 with a BA in Broadcast Journalism, majoring in Sports Journalism.

Is Erin Dolan related to James Dolan?

The Philadelphia-born sports betting analyst and billionaire businessman James Dolan are not related despite having similar last names. James is a native of New York, where he still resides today. He is the current CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Entertainment and oversees the operations of the New York Rangers and the New York Knicks.

Kate Dolan at the ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, in November 2023 (L) and December 2022 (R). Photo: @erinkatedolan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Erin Kate Dolan's husband may not be in the picture, but she has done well for herself careerwise. She has not shared her thoughts on marriage yet, but fans continue to be intrigued by both her professional and personal life.

