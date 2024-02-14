Top 15 greatest pitchers of all time, ranked in baseball history

In baseball, a pitcher sets the game's pace, and their skillfulness determines whether their team will win. As a result, ranking the best pitchers requires in-depth research on their skillfulness, unique style and prowess. This list of the greatest pitchers of all time highlights the best figures in the game.

Narrowing down all the best pitchers across several generations to 15 was not a small feat. To do so, we scoured the internet for a ton of data from Fangraphs, as well as statistics and details about their wins, strikeouts, and career longevity. As a result, figures like Rube Waddell and Sandy Koufax did not feature in this list despite Sandy Koufax's prestigious success. So, who is the best MLB pitcher of all time?

Top 15 greatest pitchers of all time

Even though longevity is important, dominance plays a significant role in this greatest pitcher of all-time ranker. Therefore, we counter-balanced statistics such as the pitchers' ERA, FIP, K/BB and WHIP. We also factored in the Wins per Game Started and WAR per Innings Pitched to offset the innings eaters.

To ensure inclusivity for top pitchers of different generations, we used K/BB instead of K/9 since strikeouts are more common in the modern game. Therefore, some figures will differ from those provided by other sites. Nevertheless, tabulated below is a list of the greatest pitchers of all time in descending order.

Years active Pitcher Teams 1965 – 1988 Steve Carlton St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins 1966 – 1993 Nolan Ryan New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers 1966 – 1988 Don Sutton Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers 1970 – 1992 Rik Aalbert Blyleven Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, California Angels 1925 – 1941 Rober Moses " Lefty" Grove Philadelphia Athletics, Boston Red Sox 2008 – present Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers 1988 – 2009 Randy Johnson Montreal Expos, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants 1992 – 2009 Pedro Martinez Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies 1986 – 2008 Greg Maddux Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres 1967 – 1986 Tom Seaver New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox 1984 – 2007 Roger Clemens Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Houston Astros 1911 – 1930 Pete “Grover Cleveland” Alexander Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals 1890 – 1911 Cy Young Cleveland Spiders, St. Louis Perfectos/Cardinals, Boston Americans/Red Sox, Cleveland Naps, Boston Rustlers 1900 – 1916 Christy Mathewson New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds 1907 – 1927 Walter Johnson Washington Senators

15. Steve Carlton

A closeup of Philadelphia Phillies' Steve Carlton. Photo: Heinz Kluetmeier

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 5,217 329 185 55 2.3 3.22 3.15 1.25 96.5

Steven Norman Carlton is a Major League Baseball left-handed pitcher who won four Cy Young awards, the first pitcher to win the prize. Carlton was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994

Carlton has the second-highest lifetime strikeouts recorded by a left-handed pitcher, making him one of the greatest left-handed pitchers of all time. He is the last pitcher from any team to throw more than 300 innings in a season.

14. Nolan Ryan

Baseball legend Nolan Ryan tossing the first pitch before the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on 1 April 2014. Photo: Scott Halleranhistory

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 5,386 324 222 61 2.04 3.29 2.97 1.247 106.7

Nolan Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest MLB pitchers of all time. He notably threw pitches clocking above 161 km/h and maintained this velocity throughout his career. As an eight-time All-Star, he has a record of 5,714 strikeouts, making him one of the pitchers inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for having more strikeouts than innings pitched.

The longevity of his career significantly contributed to earning him a spot on this list. He is one out of 31 players in baseball history to have appeared in MLB games in 4 different decades.

13. Don Sutton

Don Sutton of the California Angels posing before an MLB game at Comiskey Park in Chicago, IL. Photo: Ron Vesely

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 5,282 324 178 58 2.66 3.26 3.24 1.14 85.5

Donald Howard Sutton played 23 seasons in the MLB, winning 324 games. He is seventh in the list of baseball's all-time strikeouts with 3,574. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988.

12. Rik Aalbert Blyleven

Pitcher Bert Blyleven #28 of the Cleveland Indians posing for a portrait. Photo: MLB

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 4,970 287 242 60 2.8 3.31 3.19 1.20 102.9

Rik Aalbert Blyleven played in 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, recording 3,701 strikeouts, the fifth most in the history of baseball. He pitched 4,970 innings, 14th most of all-time, and won 287 games, 27th-most all-time.

Blyleven was famous for being a curveball pitcher. In 2011, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

11. Robert Moses " Lefty" Grove

Robert Moses (Lefty) Grove during a training session on 14 December 1931. Photo: Bettmann

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 3,940 300 298 35 1.9 3.06 3.43 1.28 106.8

Lefty became a star in Major League Baseball during the 1920s. As one of the greatest pitchers in history, Lefty led the American League in strikeouts seven years in a row, winning in four different seasons. Grove won 300 games throughout his 17-year career.

10. Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers looking on against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park on 5 September 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 2,480 189 25 15 4.4 2.49 2.76 1.00 70.5

Clayton Kershaw is one of the best pitchers as of 2024. Clayton's strength is his amazing control. His WHIP and K/BB ratios are amongst the best of all time, with a minimum inning pitch of 2,000 or less. Moreover, his WAR/IP ratio is amongst the highest in history.

9. Randy Johnson

Pitcher Randy Johnson of the New York Yankees delivering a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during a game on 1 June 2005 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Photo: Tim Umphrey

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 4,103 301 100 37 3.2 3.30 3.20 1.17 109.0

Also known as The Big Unit, Randy Johnson did not start to flourish until he was 29. Johnson pitched until 45, probably because his career took off later. He won ten Cy Young Awards and pitched in ten All-Star games.

Randy was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015. Johnson is one of the greatest lefty pitchers in history.

8. Pedro Martinez

Pedro Martinez at the batting tunnel before the Opening Day game between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox IN 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Malhotra

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 2,720 208 46 17 4.3 2.95 2.91 1.05 82.8

Pedro Martinez had an intense career in baseball, culminating in his transfer to different teams. He started dominating the baseball scene in 1997 and won the MLB ERA title. He later won two more Cy Young awards.

Pedro has the highest WAR/IP ratio ratio in history. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2015.

7. Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux throwing out the first pitch prior to Game Five of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 31, 2021. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 5,001 355 109 35 3.4 3.15 3.26 1.14 116.9

Greg Maddux would easily be considered the best pitcher in the modern era, thanks to his 355 wins. The longevity and durability of his career are the primary reasons why Maddux ranks fourth in WAR.

Furthermore, Maddux's 18 gold gloves are the reason he is arguably the best fielding pitcher of all time. His ability to dominate for long expresses his smartness, even though most people argue he was not the best strikeout pitcher. Greg Maddux was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014.

6. Tom Seaver

Tom Seaver's portrait photo in May 1967. Photo: Bettmann

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 4,779 310 231 61 2.6 2.86 3.03 1.12 92.4

Tom Seaver is often overlooked on lists like those of the greatest pitchers of all time because he pitched in the Second Deadball Era at the beginning of his career. However, his career was a cocktail of longevity and dominance. Seaver ranks high in almost all categories, and his 61 shutouts are the highest recorded by any modern-era pitcher.

Seaver was the best pitcher of his generation. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992.

5. Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens of the Boston Red Sox posing for this portrait before starting a Major League Baseball game circa 1988 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Focus on Sport

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 4,913 354 118 46 3.0 3.12 3.09 1.17 133.7

Roger Clemens is undoubtedly the most controversial figure on this list of the best MLB pitchers of all time.

Clemens' career statistics paralleled Greg Maddux's in many ways, although he was better at generating strikeouts. Moreso, he racked up the highest WAR in history. His resume also had seven ERA titles, eleven All-Star games, and five strikeout titles.

4. Pete "Grover Cleveland" Alexander

Baseball player Grover Cleveland Alexander of the Chicago Cubs throwing a ball during spring training, Catalina Island, California, 1922. Photo: Transcendental Graphics

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 5,190 373 437 90 2.3 2.56 2.85 1.12 96.5

Grover Cleveland is the third on this list of the top 10 pitchers of all time. Pete "Grover Cleveland" Alexander played a long time ago. Thus, it is impossible to foretell how he would have performed in the modern era. Nonetheless, during his time, he dominated and registered a whopping 5,190 inning pitches, 437 complete games and 90 shutouts.

3. Cy Young

Cy Young, pitcher for Cleveland, St. Louis, and Boston in January 1990. Photo: Bettmann

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 7,354 511 749 76 2.3 2.63 2.82 1.13 131.5

The irony in his name is that Cy Young is the oldest on this list, and most of his records might never been broken. From a record 7,354 innings pitched to 511 wins and 749 complete games, there is no doubt that much of his success is tied to his incredible talent. Cy won the ERA title twice and entered the Hall of Fame in 1937.

2. Christy Mathewson

Christy Mathewson, Hall of Fame pitcher for the New York Giants, posing for a portrait in 1913 in the Polo Grounds in New York City. Photo: Transcendental Graphics

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 4,747 373 433 79 3.0 2.11 2.22 1.05 90.1

Christy Mathewson's career was relatively short, as it spanned 17 seasons only. Therefore, he did not throw nearly as many innings as Cy Young and Pete Alexander. Nevertheless, thanks to his dominance, he earned his spot on this list of the greatest pitchers of all time.

Throughout his career, Christy had an ERA of 2.11 and FIP of over 2.22 and 4,747 innings, which are hard to match. Only four pitchers have pitched more than 2,000 innings and have lower ERAs than Christy.

Christy pitched for the New York Giants throughout his career, except for one game. Christy Matthewson was one of the five players voted into the initial Hall of Fame class in 1936. He is also second in the list of the best baseball pitchers of all time.

1. Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson at the opening game of the New York Americans and the Washington Senators in 1916. Photo: Bettmann

IP W CG ShO K/BB ERA FIP WHIP WAR 5,914 417 531 110 2.6 2.17 2.36 1.06 117.1

Thanks to his longevity and dominance, Walter Johnson tops the list as the greatest pitcher of all time. His career spanned from 1907 to 1927, and he played with the Washington Senators. He is one of the best baseball pitchers in history who had more than 2,000 innings in their career.

Johnson had the lowest ERA in the league five times. He was also a member of the initial Hall of Fame class.

Who is the 1 pitcher of all time?

Walter Johnson tops the list as the best pitcher of all time. He had the lowest ERA in the league.

What pitcher has the best ERA in 2023?

Ed Walsh has an earned run average record of 1.1816. Jim Delvin (1.896) and Addie Joss (?1.887) are the only other pitchers with a career ERA under 2.000.

Who are the 6'10" pitchers?

Throughout his career, Randy Johnson is considered the tallest player in Major League Baseball history. Former pitchers Chris Young, Andrew Brackman, Andrew Sisco and Eric Hillman were also 6'10" tall.

Who is considered the greatest pitcher of all time?

Walter Johnson is considered the greatest pitcher of all time. He had the lowest ERA and a relatively high pitching inning record throughout his career.

Who is the best relief pitcher of all time?

Mariano Rivera tops as the best relief pitcher of all time. He has a record of an ERA of 2.21 and has 652 saves.

Is Clayton Kershaw one of the best pitchers of all time?

Clayton Kershaw is arguably one of the best pitchers in MLB currently. He has a record of 2.48 ERA and 1,500 innings pitched.

This list of the top 15 greatest pitchers explores diverse facades of the players' success and records. The longevity of their careers also significantly influences their rankings.

