A man who is a new father bought a big gift for his wife, who recently delivered his beloved daughter

The loving husband posted a video where he pulled off an amazing surprise for his doting wife, who gave him a child

Many people were moved by the clip showing the couple's happy moment as they bonded over the massive purchase that the man made

A doting husband and new dad went the extra mile to show his wife some appreciation. The man set up a camera to capture his wife's reaction to her push gift.

A husband gave his newly postpartum wife a luxury push gift worth millions of rands. Image: @jrichofficial

Source: TikTok

The married couple was celebrating the recent birth of their child. Many people applauded the man who did the most to reward his wife for giving him a child.

Loving husband @jrichofficial posted a video where he presented his wife with a luxury purchase. He set up the camera and pulled into his garage with a brand new car. The loving husband bought his wife a white G-Wagon worth between R3.6 million to more than R5 million as celebration that she was able to deliver their healthy child safely. After parking the G-Wagon, he went to get his wife from inside the house to their garage. When she opened the garage door and noticed the G-Wagon she quickly slammed the door in disbelief. After she saw it he said:

"Thank you for the greatest gift ever [...] I know the birth wasn't your dream but I know this car is."

Dedicated husband supports wife

In another Briefly News story, a husband gained South Africa's support after he gave his wife a thoughtful present. The lady was celebrating her birthday and her husband only made it sweeter when he revealed the gift he got for her. The doting hubby surprised his wife with a whole brand new salon in support of her career dreams. Many people were touched to see the husband who proved he believes in his wife.

South Africans always celebrate husbands who spoil their wives. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

TikTok viewers applaud generous push gift

Many people in the comments congratulated the woman on her brand-new car from her husband. Some South Africans in the comment sections shared hilarious takes on the man's surprise for his wife.

🩷Clockey_McQueens_secret🎀 commented:

"Lapho owami ucomplainer ngasho kumele akhiphe uR50😭(Mine complained when I ask fo R50.)"

Lori Watson wrote:

"Men like this need to Mentor young men! Well done! You just won the heart of millions of women. 🥰"

Nonsindiso was moved:

"Uthuleleni Thixo 😭😭"

IG: Feigh’s Dairies added:

"Modimo a wampona na ?😭(Do you see me God?)"

liljazzie43 added:

"🤔All I got for a push present was stretch, marks, fat cells, ended in a divorce 🤣"

