A South African husband surprised his wife with the ultimate birthday gift: a beauty salon

The Facebook post showcasing their joy and the salon keys went viral, with many praising the man's support

Netizens showered the couple with congratulations and well-wishes for their new business venture

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A husband demonstrated his love and support by buying his wife a new salon. Image: Black Capitalist

Source: Facebook

Having a supportive is a life hack that very few people talk about when it comes to navigating adulthood.

Husband buys wife a salon for birthday

A loving husband managed to not only make his wife's dreams come true but also had the rest of Mzansi gushing at his thoughtful gesture.

A Facebook post shared by Black Capitalist revealed that a husband bought his wife a beauty salon for her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post also featured images of the loved-up couple posing and brandishing the keys to the new business establishment.

"I bought my wife a saloon as her Birthday Day present . please visit us at Miss Pretty Kair lsk," the post caption read.

See the post below:

SA in awe of husband's thoughtful gift

Many Mzansi netizens were moved by the husband's support and generous gesture toward growing his wife's business. Many considered the wife blessed and very lucky.

Tumi Mantlotshane Krele commented:

"Congratulations to you and your family on your new business.."

Lorato Seepamere said:

"Congratulations, such a young focused couple."

Marianne Masenono commented:

"Some girls out there are so lucky."

Judy Gairnes Commans said:

"Well done to her husband congratulations to you dear wife ."

Thandi Senosi replied:

"Well done and thank you."

Lebogang Keamogetsoe Makhubela wrote:

"It's beautiful. Wife please take care of this beautiful baby ."

MG Mavuso said:

"Well done, a good husband does good things to her wife. God bless you ❤️❤️."

Moreoane Kedibone said:

"I pray God bless this salon in abundance."

Man buys pregnant partner lavish boat named after her

In another story, Briefly News reported that netizens love a good story about women getting spoilt by their partners.

This time, netizen @ashmad showed her followers how her man had spoilt her in honour of their pregnancy.

Ashlee said in a tweet that she had decided to fully pay off their car repayments by getting rid of her car in preparation for the arrival of their baby.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News