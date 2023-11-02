Sikhokele Peroni Gas Msengana, a man from the Eastern Cape, is proud to be the owner of his own shack

He shared his accomplishment on social media, saying that having a place to call his own is his wildest dream

His friends and family congratulated him on his achievement, and many were impressed by his home ownership journey

A man from the Eastern Cape was proud to have his own house.

Source: Facebook

Owning your own home can be a source of great pride and satisfaction. It is a tangible representation of your hard work and success.

An Eastern Cape man, Sikhokele Peroni Gas Msengana, beamed with pride as he took to social media to share the news of having his own little abode.

Msengana posted a photo of himself brandishing the keys to his new and neat shack on Facebook. He shared the newfound sense of pride and bliss he had upon accomplishing the goal of having a place of his own.

"Having a place I can call "Kukwam la" has been my wildest dream! A place where a peace of mind is ," Msengana said.

The proud home owner said having his own placed was one of his wildest dreams. Image: Sikhokele Peroni Gas Msengana

Knowing that you have a place to go where you are always welcome and where you can relax and be yourself can give you a sense of stability and security. We're sure Msengana knows all about that now.

SA congratulates shack homeowner

His house may be small, but many people were impressed by Msengana's home ownership achievement.

Mbangi Alakhe Bokoyi replied:

"Congratulations my friend."

Samka Maduna Sandy Samka said:

"Ndim umama walapho ubaxelele. Congratulations bhuti."

Sinaye Botha wrote:

"Can't wait to see the final product istezi."

Siphiwo Mendu replied:

"Finally dream come true!!!"

Zimkhitha Pindela Reddy responded:

"Congratulations ."

Nobathembu Lungelwa Mpetsheni commented:

"Grew up in a place like this and as small as this. Just without the window."

