World champion Caster Semenya has added being an author to her list of impressive accolades

The Olympian is set to release a new book titled The Race to Be Myself: A Memoir on 31 October

Mzansi is anticipating the release of the book that will cover the 15 years of her life as a headlining athlete

South Africa's pride and joy and the queen of the Olympics 800m racetrack, Caster Mokgadi Semenya, will finally open the lid about her journey as the two-time gold medallist.

Caster Semenya will open up about her life as a gold-winning Olympian in her upcoming book, 'The Race to Be Myself: A Memoir'. Images: @castersemenya800m

Source: Instagram

Semenya, who lives with her gorgeous wife Violet and two daughters, Oratile and Oarabile, is now an author and plans to release her book The Race to Be Myself: A Memoir on 31 October.

Caster announces her upcoming book on Instagram

South Africa's very own Wonder Woman promoted her book on her social media, took to Instagram and said in part:

"It is my hope that by finally telling my truth, I will inspire others to be bold, unafraid and most importantly to love and accept themselves as they are. This is my offering from me to you. Stay winning, love Mokgadi."

Check out her post below:

Mzansi anticipate Caster Semenya's upcoming The Race to Be Myself: A Memoir

South Africa has always rallied behind the athlete who was humiliated internationally by the Olympic sports body and still rallies behind her by pledging to support her book:

@gail_mabalane promised:

"Mokgadi! Congratulations! Definitely getting my copy!"

@the_izzy_one asked:

"I cannot wait!!! Well done Mokgadi! Will it be available in audio?"

@simplycarol8 said:

"Hard work, perseverance it’s all paying off. Mega congratulations, here’s to more success!"

@msntombenhle commented:

"Your purpose is bigger than sport or any role any human can try to assign to you."

@anmbiyozo shared:

"I CANT WAIT. I’ve loved you and followed you since 2009. You have always been a quiet hero who has spoken with actions over words. I cannot wait to read your words too. Congratulations."

@heartofwaleslgbtq was anticipating:

"Goosebumps just reading your caption. You are such an inspiration and you are so loved all around the world! Keep thriving, we can’t wait to read this."

