Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya won her appeal in the European Court of Human Rights.

The Limpopo Sports Confederation said the victory should serve as an inspiration for other athletes

The confederation expressed pride in Semenya's achievement and eagerly anticipates her return to the track

Caster Semenya won an appeal case at the European Court of Human Rights

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Caster Semenya's rights were violated when World Athletics required her to lower her testosterone levels.

The Limpopo Sports Confederation has applauded double Olympic champion runner for remaining focused while dealing with court processes, reported SABCNews.

Ali Pole, the president confederation, said other athletes should learn from Semenya's journey and the lessons it provides.

Pole added that they wholeheartedly support Caster Semenya and eagerly anticipate witnessing her prowess on the field, where she excels.

“We remain proud of the achievement that Caster Semenya has made through a high court of the world. Most of our athletes will also learn something from this, especially on the importance of not giving up and persisting as long as they know their performance in sports is clean by the book."

SA citizens celebrate Caster's Semenya's victory

Abatia Malele posted:

"Often life is not fair to us! We did not choose to be who we are or to be in situations we find ourselves in. It takes courage and support from others to triumph."

Sabelo Collen commented:

"It's a victory for Semenya and SA."

Burj Salahadin Al Tajmahal mentioned:

"When you go into detail, that ruling is useless. Because the matter must go back to Switzerland."

Nhlavutelo Sendry suggested:

"She must sue them."

Sonto Zwane wrote:

"Hope one day those bullies will stop their evil work and allow black excellence to flourish."

