Andile Mpisane allegedly packed his bags and followed Sithelo Shozi to Cape Town, even though she has a restraining order against him

This was after their legal battle had Shozi running to the court, saying she feared for her life as she had been receiving threats from unknown phone numbers

The drama has been going on ever since Mpisane's baby mama claimed he was abusive to her when they were still romantically involved

The drama between Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi continues, with new allegations that the Royal AM soccer player violated his baby mama's restraining order.

Andie Mpisane allegedly violated the restraining order Sithelo Shozi has against him. Image: @_sithelo and @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Sithelo claimed in 2022 that Andile had beaten her up when they dated, and she had evidence to support her claims. She attempted to prove her case by posting voice recordings, images of her gruesome injuries, and WhatsApp text messages.

The case was so serious that a petition was created to have the court rule in Sithelo's favour.

Sithelo Shozi fears for her life after Andile Mpisane allegedly violated her restraining order against him

According to the Daily Sun, Sithelo is concerned for her safety after allegedly spotting Andile in Cape Town at the same time she was there. Sithelo has a restraining order against Andile, which he may have broken if he really followed her.

This revelation follows Sithelo's claim that an unknown number stalked and threatened her. Shozi contacted her lawyers, and according to ZAlebs, she was told to wait until the person they assumed to be Andile violated the restraining order.

Sithelo Shozi takes a jab at Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane's marriage

Briefly News reported a few days ago that Sithelo had Mzansi convinced that she fired shots at Andile and his wife, Tamia Mpisane. Sithelo responded to a tweet about arranged marriage, claiming it is still practised.

Peeps were convinced that the post was aimed at MaMkhize's son Andile, with whom Sithelo dated and had two children, Flo and Coco.

Sithelo Shozi accused of pulling PR stunt after dragging Andile Mpisane and his mother to court

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane's lawyer, Ntsako Godi, reportedly revealed that they would oppose Sithelo Shozi’s application.

According to TimesLIVE, the DJ and social media influencer filed a summons, accusing Andile and his mother of “unlawfully and unconstitutionally” abducting her three-year-old daughter.

The publication reported that Sithelo claimed she received a phone call from MaMkhize last year, on 4 March, asking her to bring her grandchildren, aged 3 and 2, to visit her home in La Lucia because she missed them.

Source: Briefly News