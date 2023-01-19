Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have responded to the abduction allegations through their lawyer

Andile's ex-girlfriend Sithelo Shozi reportedly dragged him and MaMkhize to the Johannesburg High Court for child abduction

According to the family, this is just an attention-seeking stunt by Sithelo as MaMkhize and Andile have denied the allegations levelled against them

Sithelo Shozi is accused of pulling a PR stunt.

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane's lawyer, Ntsako Godi, reportedly revealed that they will be opposing Sithelo Shozi’s application.

According to TimesLIVE, the DJ and social media influencer filed a summons, accusing Andile and his mother of “unlawfully and unconstitutionally” abducting her three-year-old daughter.

The publication reports that Sithelo claims that she received a phone call from MaMkhize last year, on 4 March, asking her to bring her grandchildren, aged 3 and 2, to visit at her home in La Lucia because she missed them.

Sithelo agreed under the condition that the kids would spend a night and be returned to her the next morning as they were dropped off in their pyjamas, but the next day only the 2-year-old daughter was returned.

She was then allegedly told that her 3-year-old daughter was not well and would only return after she had recovered, but 10 months later, the child is still not back.

Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane's lawyer responds to the abduction claims

TimesLIVE reports that lawyer Ntsako Godi stated that Sithelo's daughter was never abducted as she has been raised in MaMkhize and Andile's household since birth.

“We will defend this application and we are confident of our case. This is a media attention-seeking stunt,” Ntsako said as quoted by the publication.

The lawyer has also rubbished claims that Sithelo has not been able to contact her daughter ever since she was taken to La Lucia.

“She’s bitter and jealous that Andile has found happiness elsewhere,” Ntsako added.

